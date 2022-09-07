Fans can't get enough of Charlie Puth's new-found love for NewJeans

Hybe's rookie girl group NewJeans has been taking over the world with their charm. The quintet has impressed people in Korea and worldwide with its refreshing theme and energy and has managed to garner a host of celebrity fans with their debut EP itself.

The most recent addition to their collection was none other than the Left and Right singer Charlie Puth.

j 🍪 @glosstokki YOU GUYS CHARLIE PUTH POSTED NEW JEANS DANCING TO ATTENTION ON HIS INSTAGRAM STORY YOU GUYS CHARLIE PUTH POSTED NEW JEANS DANCING TO ATTENTION ON HIS INSTAGRAM STORY https://t.co/QkqTgpXoHl

Fans went gaga over the singer's Instagram update on August 29 when he posted a story about the girls' Music-Bank performance on their own track, Attention.

The story featured a video of the girls dancing to their song, with three fire emojis added to it, showing that he was completely in love with the track and the group. The phone camera also seemed shaky, which led fans to suspect that Charlie Puth might have been jamming to the song as well.

The group debuted on August 1, 2022, with a tracklist of four songs, Attention, Hype Boy, Cookie and Hurt.

Fans react to Charlie Puth's Instagram story featuring NewJeans

Monster Rookies NewJeans, have stirred up a storm with their debut album. All four songs have been a hit with fans with the exception of Cookie, which, despite being involved in controversies, has managed to perform well, even as a B-side track.

The girls were recently endorsed by Charlie Puth, which just proved their status as mega K-pop debutantes.

Fans have reacted to Charlie Puth's new-found love for the group, expressing approval for his music taste and celebrating NewJeans' success at the same time. Some also joked that he probably discovered the girl group after searching for his own song Attention on the internet.

🎀 @tokkiphan tlc noticing NewJeans, FLO noticing NewJeans, Charlie puth noticing NewJeans, attention having 144 raks and being added to a big playlist, 5 wins for NewJeans, countless of kidols and actors listen to them tlc noticing NewJeans, FLO noticing NewJeans, Charlie puth noticing NewJeans, attention having 144 raks and being added to a big playlist, 5 wins for NewJeans, countless of kidols and actors listen to them https://t.co/2yVsd2ZSQ2

nia 🫧 @haniimelon FLO recognising newjeans, TLC, Charlie Puth, attention being added to the biggest playlist on spotify, and a lot of western pop centered playlist, they are destined for success



FLO recognising newjeans, TLC, Charlie Puth, attention being added to the biggest playlist on spotify, and a lot of western pop centered playlist, they are destined for success https://t.co/cQzUDaPyvs

نيوجينز @newdoIIs charlie puth searching his song attention just to see attention by newjeans and clicking to see is a very hilarious scenario to me charlie puth searching his song attention just to see attention by newjeans and clicking to see is a very hilarious scenario to me

JK Team MOTS for the win @malayagaile Charlie Puth discovering kpop girl groups he posted New Jeans “Attention” in his IG story hahahahaha its probably because it has the same title with one of his song before Charlie Puth discovering kpop girl groups he posted New Jeans “Attention” in his IG story hahahahaha its probably because it has the same title with one of his song before 😂 https://t.co/h4WoWb0N5A

Apart from Charlie Puth, various K-pop artists have also declared themselves as NewJeans stans (hard-core fans of a K-pop group).

In a Vlive, Korean rapper Jessi said that she found the K-pop newbies very refreshing and said there was something very different about the group that piqued her interest in them.

fau🐰 @newjimuse jessi listening to attention and hype boy she said she likes them and that they really stand out jessi listening to attention and hype boy she said she likes them and that they really stand out 😭 https://t.co/dh1TQxQxgw

Korean singer BIBI also expressed her love for the group, saying that she can't become a fan at this age, hinting at the compelling magnetism of this new girl group that made them so irresistible.

Artist Peakboy has also promoted the group on his Instagram account multiple times. The Nation's girl group TWICE and specifically, its members Sana and Jihyo, have shown their love for the quintet on several occasions.

Amongst others who cheered on the much-loved group were dancer/ choreographer Bada Lee, (f)x's Krystal, Weki Meki's Doyeon and StayC's Yoon.

뿅 @haniphams Twice Sana (and jihyo) mentions Newjeans again as hoobaes they want to get close to and know more Twice Sana (and jihyo) mentions Newjeans again as hoobaes they want to get close to and know more 😊 https://t.co/drI2FEepW4

All about K-pop's freshest breakouts - NewJeans

Korean girl group NewJeans also branded as NWJNS, has had a blockbuster debut under Ador Entertainment (a sub-label of Hybe) with its CEO as Min Hee-jin. She was previously a creative director under SM Entertainment and was responsible for the branding of groups like (f)x and has worked with EXO, Red Velvet, NCT, etc.

The girls Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein made their debut with a concept that had a nostalgic 2000s vibe along with an aggressive marketing strategy that focused on aesthetically pleasing promotional materials.

Their fresh vocals and style have played a huge role in their success. Hanteo Chart claimed that NewJeans had the highest first-day sales out of all debut albums released since September 2019. The group took home five music show awards for their debut song Attention.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adelle Fernandes