NewJeans to comeback in Christmas already? Fans believe Minji gave a spoiler for the group's next release

Rookie girl group NewJeans’ Minji might have unknowingly given a spoiler for the group’s first comeback. The group debuted on August 1 this year and instantly spread across all social media platforms. Making the K-pop girl group competition stiffer, the five-member group may be returning with their first comeback soon.

A clip from a recent online fan meet has gone viral on Twitter with speculations of a Christmas comeback. Posted by Twitter user @newjeansblog, Minji talked about the group’s next release, saying that it would be “cooler” than their debut.

newjeans blog🫶 @newjeansblog



:our next comeback will be more… cooler!

:is the concept already decided?

:that’s a secret!

:is there any concept you want to try in the future?

:smthg that follows the seasons

:seasons?

:like christmas

:is this a spoiler?

The fan couldn’t stop probing and asked if the concept was already decided. While the 18-year-old idol said that it was a secret, the fan had another trick up their sleeves. They asked about the concept the K-pop idol would like to try next. She kept it vague, but then said “Christmas.”

Fans speculate NewJeans’ first comeback in Christmas after a fan video call

Hype Boy singers NewJeans may be coming back sooner than expected to continue their wild hype. As HYBE’s first girl group, with an interesting Y2K debut, Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein broke records and carved a name in history. Speculations on K-pop stan Twitter now suggest that they might return in three months’ time.

The Attention singers recently wrapped up their debut promotions. Apparently, during one of the fan meets at the time, a fan had the opportunity to talk about the group's future releases with its oldest member, Minji. As per the clip posted by @newjeansblog, Minji teased fans that their next comeback would be even better and “cooler.”

When the fan tried to ask for a spoiler but received nothing in return, they asked Minji if there was any specific concept she would like to try. She replied that she would like some seasonal releases, “like Christmas.”

+•° theory🍪 #newjeans @hybegcf newjeans been pushing "dont be blue" while also appearing out of the "blue" and naming the album "bluebook" while not making any of the bag vers. blue....



we do get a red black & white version though... and who represents red, black & white ..... NEWJEANS CHRISTMAS COMEBACK newjeans been pushing "dont be blue" while also appearing out of the "blue" and naming the album "bluebook" while not making any of the bag vers. blue....we do get a red black & white version though... and who represents red, black & white ..... NEWJEANS CHRISTMAS COMEBACK https://t.co/3ywZReBDAt

Moreover, when the fan asked if the concept was already decided, she gave another vague reply saying that it was a secret.

A HYBE artist prediction report from business analysts posted by Twitter user @imjammed corroborates the hint as well.

As per the report, the Hype Boy girl group is expected to release a single or a mini-album in either the first or second quarter of 2023. In South Korea, winter starts in December and ends in March, which are closer to the first quarter months of a calendar year.

Fans are naturally excited over the possibility of the group making a winter comeback.

odessa ☻ @hyeindolls someone said new jeans winter comeback someone said new jeans winter comeback 👀❄️ https://t.co/OF9BCiHPMJ

The group’s debut was unique and unlike anything seen in the K-pop industry. They released a NewJeans-exclusive app called Phoning, a sling bag as a limited album version, and posted the music video before any teasers, among other things.

The group made an explosive debut with Attention by raking in the highest first week and first day sales of any K-pop girl group album in Hanteo’s history with 311,271 and 262,815 sales respectively.

It will be interesting to see what concept ADOR and HYBE have up their sleeves for NewJeans next.

