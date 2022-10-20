Boycott Genie Awards controversy explained as BLACKPINK fans slam rejection of votes on 'fraudulent' grounds 

BLACKPINK fans are upset with the Genie Music Awards after they revoked millions of votes on 'fraudulent' grounds.

It is the awards season and fans have been voting for their favorite artists in the popular categories. They did the same when BLACKPINK was announced as one of the nominees for the "GMA Idol Plus Global Popularity Award."

However, on October 19, Genie Music released a formal notice that they would be rejecting votes by fans of BLACKPINK and PSY, revealing they had noticed "abnormal traffic" and recognized it as "fraudulent" votes.

This did not go down well with fans of BLACKPINK who took to social media to express their anger and frustration with the Genie Music Awards and called for a boycott of the awards.

honors lisa @honorslisa the genie award show is rigged. blinks worked so hard for the girls and in the end they call us 'fraudulent' when they can't even spell the name blackpink correctly



BOYCOTT GENIE AWARDS the genie award show is rigged. blinks worked so hard for the girls and in the end they call us 'fraudulent' when they can't even spell the name blackpink correctly

BLACKPINK had earned 1,627,041 votes for the GMA Idol Plus Global Popularity Award before cancellation

-the most votes on mubeat with 9.1 Million

- most viewed award performance

- or did they forgot when they removed Lisa's fancam just cuz it outviewed their original

They have the audacity to call us frauds when #BLACKPINK holds the record for-the most votes on mubeat with 9.1 Million- most viewed award performance- or did they forgot when they removed Lisa's fancam just cuz it outviewed their original

The Genie Music Awards issued a notice citing that they will be changing the voting guidelines after they revoked votes from fans of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and PSY.

They revealed that for their popular category GMA Idol Plus Global Popularity Award, there are 36 idols and groups nominated, including BTS, BLACKPINK, PSY, IVE, NewJeans, ATEEZ, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, and others.

The voting process began on October 6 and voters with an official Korean ID or a Korean phone number can vote for their favorite artists until November 3. This also allows international K-Pop fans to cast their vote for the GMA Idol Plus Global Popularity Award.

The Genie Music Awards revealed that they detected some unusual activity. They also noticed abnormally large traffic from fans of certain artists, specifically the Shut Down singers and PSY. BLINKs recieved 1,627, 041 votes, while PSY recieved 306,908 votes.

The Genie Music awards announced that they will be canceling these votes citing that they are 'fraudulent' and will continue to monitor to ensure the voting practices remain fair at all times.

BLINKs are angry and frustrated with The Genie Music Awards and have taken to social media to express their strong opinions on the matter.

Prior to the votes being revoked, the Pink Venom singers were placed in third place with 1.7 million votes, but they have now dropped to fifth place.

Fans are shocked to learn that 1.7 million votes were seen as 'fraudulent' considering the category was open for voting from global fans and the Pink Venom singers are considered one of the biggest K-pop groups in the world.

BLINKs also noticed that the talented girl group even has a voting poll on Mubeat that has accumulated over six million votes, so targeting 1.7 million votes pales in comparison.

"BOYCOTT GENIE AWARDS" has gained momentum on social media as BLINKs feel their efforts have been disregarded.

Angga @gomenne666 Genie awards deleted more than 1m votes from blackpink

Boycott 🧞‍♂️ awards



All about the Genie Music Awards

The Genie Music Awards is one of the most popular Korean award functions. It is set to return for an in-person ceremony with a live audience for the first time in three years since the breakout of COVID-19.

The Genie Music Awards will take place on November 8 at Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon.

The awards select winners based on Genie Music chart data, which is essentially a culmination of various factors, including online votes by Korean and international fans and critics' votes by a jury.

Voting has been open from October 6 to November 3 and fans have been steadily voting for their favorite artists amongst BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, IVE, NewJeans, Stray Kids, and ATEEZ.

At the time of writing the article, neither YG Entertainment nor IdolPlus or Genie Music have made any additional statements regarding the matter.

