BLACKPINK’s Jisoo joins Beyoncé and Cristiano Ronaldo amongst highest earning celebrities on Instagram

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has proven her enormous brand power yet again by joining the ranks of Beyoncé and Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the highest-earning celebrities on Instagram.

According to the compilation by Net Credit, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is the only Asian to be ranked as the highest-earning Korean celebrity on the aforementioned list.

Globally popular sportsmen Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, and Virat Kohli take up the top three spots. They are followed by celebrity talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, singer Beyoncé, and Kevin Hart. Finally, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo joins their ranks by taking the seventh spot.

Additionally, Dua Lipa is the only other singer besides Beyoncé and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo to make it to the top 10 list of the highest-earning celebrities on Instagram.

HAESOO RECORDS 🤍 @haesoorecords Net Credit Top 10 Highest Earning Celebrities on Instagram



ranks at #7!



"The total Instagram earnings depend not only on their follower count but on how often they're prepared to sell their name and the power of that name in their particular market."

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo makes $18,896,411 only through Instagram

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo earns $85,217,365, while the Lemonade singer rakes in $33,712,144. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo makes $18,896,411 only through Instagram. The data was compiled after extensive research and analysis by the platform Net Credit for public information.

Fans are aware that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo endorses some of the biggest brands, including Cartier, Dior, and many more. She signed on to be the local brand ambassador for Dior in 2019 and was later promoted to be the brand’s global ambassador in 2021. Moreover, she recently attended Dior’s runaway show at Paris Fashion Week as the face of the brand.

She signed on with Cartier in May of this year and has now doubled her contract agreement with the brand. The singer has also become a part of the Panthère de Cartier family.

BLACKPINK member Jisoo has earned this money on Instagram through sponsored posts, which is a testament to her immense brand power. Besides, she is the only Korean, as well as an Asian celebrity, and the second highest-earning musician on the photo-sharing platform. BLINKs, were pleased to learn about Jisoo’s achievements and took to social media to share their views.

KIM JISOO CHARTS @ChartsJisoo TOP 10 Highest Earning Celebrities on Instagram



#7 JISOO ($18,896,411 Earnings)

Not only that, BLACKPINK member Jisoo has surpassed 65.3 million followers on Instagram. She is now the most-followed Korean actress on the platform, with 1,183,067 new followers almost every other day.

Her BLACKPINK career was followed by a successful start in the world of K-dramas with Snowdrop, which earned her the award for "Outstanding Korean Actress" at the Seoul Drama Awards 2022. This cemented the BLACKPINK member in a league of her own with her beauty and star power that remains unmatched.

Moreover, BLACKPINK member Jisoo was the most influential influencer at Paris Fashion Week this year, with an incredible earned media value of $ 22.4 million and a boastful seven percent engagement rate.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo received the best surprise from her Snowdrop co-stars

S.S 🐰 @always4JISOO Attend her concert, wear matching hoodies, wear Dior jacket, took a photo just both of them, post it on his igs.. who else are the brave enough if its not Jung Haein? Attend her concert, wear matching hoodies, wear Dior jacket, took a photo just both of them, post it on his igs.. who else are the brave enough if its not Jung Haein? 😬😂 https://t.co/BXqDH9P8W2

BLACKPINK member Jisoo received a fantastic surprise from her Snowdrop co-stars. Actor Jung Hae-in dropped by to attend the group’s highly-anticipated Seoul concert.

Jung Hae-in was not only Jisoo’s leading man in Snowdrop but also the first-ever co-star she made her acting debut opposite. Not only that, he shared a photo of himself enjoying himself at the concert and uploaded the photo on social media with the caption:

“Let’s go, #BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR!”

After the concert, he also hung out with BLACKPINK's Jisoo and her manager, clicking pictures with them as well.

In addition, her other Snowdrop co-stars, including Kim Hye-yoon, Jung Shin-hye, Jung Yi-seo, and Choi Hee-jin also attended the concert, showing their support for Jisoo.

Among the other celebrities who attended BLACKPINK's concert include Kim Go-eun, Girl's Day member Hyeri, Park Bo-gum, (G)I-DLE’s Minnie, WJSN’s Bona, and WINNER's Kang Seung-yoon, among others.

BLACKPINK will head to the U.S. and Europe in the winter months for their BORN PINK world tour and will continue touring until June next year. There is speculation that the girl group will add more tour dates after the first leg of the world tour.

