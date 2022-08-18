“Want to show a new side”: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo shares her thoughts on BORN PINK comeback

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo opened up on showing a new side of herself in the much-awaited comeback, BORN PINK. The Snowdrop actress graced the cover of Marie Claire Korea’s September 2022 issue, styled by Dior Beauty.

In an interview with Marie Claire Korea, the 27-year-old BLACKPINK member discussed how she copes with the stress and burden of an upcoming release. She shared that it’s all about not being too emotional and giving it her all so as to not get bogged down by regrets.

“If you believe in yourself, don’t get swayed easily by your emotions, and do your best in every moment, you won’t have any regrets later.”

Additionally, the idol-actress stated that she wants to show a different version of herself. Since the quartet will be meeting their fans with a group release after one year and 10 months with BORN PINK, it is all the more crucial for her to give the audience something new to look forward to.

“This year, above all else, I want to show a new side of myself as an artist. I hope that I can convey happy energy to others through music.”

Jisoo’s determination to bring forth a new version is sure to excite the BLINK fandom and the K-pop industry. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she mentioned the high sense of responsibility she feels towards the fans, which fueled her to perform on stage despite an injury during Coachella in 2019.

“When we were performing at Coachella [in 2019], my back hurt so badly. Every night I was getting painkillers. I wanted to perform sitting down. But my pride wouldn’t allow myself to sit. And it wasn’t because ‘I love this stage so much’; stronger was my sense of responsibility and duty.”

Moreover, the 27-year-old has carried out her resolution of moving forward with no regrets for years. In a January 2021 interview with Dazed magazine, she mentioned that she attempts her best at everything, whether things go right or not.

“As always, I want to boldly take on new challenges without fear. Things can’t always go smoothly, but I will still do my best without regret.”

Fans rave over BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s Marie Claire cover photoshoot

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo wowed fans with her bold and elegant pictorial for Marie Claire Korea. She will be the face of the magazine for its September 2022 issue. Her prominent red lipstick and nail polish contrasting with the black background hyped up fans around the globe who couldn’t stop raving over her beauty.

The flawless close-ups of Jisoo’s face and her side profile were the main charms. She also posed with natural makeup, looking effortless and stunning. The Snowdrop actress mentioned that the pictorial is a gift for her fans.

“I hope this pictorial will be a great gift to my fans.”

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

In other news, all eyes are on BLACKPINK’s pre-release single, PINK VENOM, scheduled for release in less than a day, on August 19, 2022. The comeback album, BORN PINK, will be released later on September 16, 2022.

