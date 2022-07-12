7 of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s most-memorable photoshoots and magazine covers

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, or the golden unnie of the group, has always swayed fans with her visuals and talent. The singer is the epitome of beauty with brains. As part of her career prospects, she often makes her way to various photoshoot opportunities.

The K-pop idol has served fans with some of the most splendid and stunning magazine covers. From Vogue to Dior, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has shed her charisma at every photoshoot. The varying degree of carrying a feminine aura in one photoshoot to giving a girl-boss vibe in another made BLINKs swoon over her.

Let’s take a look at some of the most-memorable photoshoots and magazine covers that left fans longing for more.

Seven photoshoots and magazine covers of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo that remain etched in fans’ memories

1) The magnificent princess for Vogue Korea 2020

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo made headlines with the March 2020 issue of VOGUE Korea Magazine. It was a collaboration with BLACKPINK and the fashion labels the members are ambassadors of, namely, Dior, Chanel, YSL Saint Laurent, and Bulgari.

Jisoo is the Beauty Ambassador for French luxury fashion house Dior. She donned a black gown and posed amidst a blue and white backdrop. Her stunning visuals reflect charm and innocence, which fans cannot get over to date.

2) The crystal goddess for W Korea 2021

W Korea’s cover for its February 2021 issue was iconic. Featuring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo in "opposing charms of gentleness and strength." With immaculate close-up shots, fans were left wondering if Jisoo was a mythical goddess.

The elegance and confidence on her face is charismatic. The hair curls and blue eyes further accentuated her look, which fans deeply admired.

3) Chic and boho for Harper's Bazaar 2020

Yet again, in a collaboration with Dior, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo was featured on the cover of the November 2020 issue of Harper's Bazaar. The American monthly fashion magazine did a great job of bringing out the idol’s notable features.

Styled in a chic outfit paired with sneakers, it is all that fans have ever wanted of Jisoo. The braided hair with bows also highlights her Korean facial attributes even more. Her stunning visuals in this photoshoot are worth the hype.

4) The mythical nymph for Dazed 2020

Adorned in Christian Dior's fall/winter collection numbers, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo decorated the 155th edition of Dazed magazine.

This specific cover, titled "Jisoo in a Brace World", left BLINKs speechless. From fairy and mystical concepts to gorgeous looks, everything was perfect and made it even more memorable.

Jisoo also shared her thoughts on the cover:

"I hope that my natural side is captured through this pictorial... I may seem like a calm and quiet person on the outside, but I am a singer who demonstrates charisma on stage."

5) The swagger queen for ELLE 2019

A collaboration with Burberry, this December 2019 issue of ELLE KOREA magazine offered a glimpse into Jisoo’s life.

In a Naver article, Jisoo expressed her idea of having faith in oneself:

“Even when I was going through difficult times, I never really thought about relying on others. If possible, I always tried to worry about my problems on my own and solve them myself.”

Her heartfelt advice to all her fans made this photoshoot even more memorable:

“Rather than chasing after someone else, I hope that they will confidently walk their own paths while looking towards the tomorrow of their dreams.”

6) The girl boss for ELLE 2021

There is nothing that beats BLACKPINK’s Jisoo in a beret. The K-pop idol was featured on the cover of ELLE Thailand magazine’s 2021 June issue.

Her all-black monochromatic looks from this photoshoot were unique and presented her in a rather different spotlight than her personality.

The bold eye make-up and fancy stockings stole the show and etched themselves in BLINKs’ memories. Additionally, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo also graced Elle Hong Kong, Elle Singapore, and Elle India, all in the month of June.

7) The Snowdrop duo for Harper’s Bazaar

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo started her acting career with the melodramatic romance show Snowdrop, which also starred the Something in the Rain actor Jung Hae-in.

The duo made their appearance in pictorials for the December 2021 issue of Harper’s Bazaar to promote the K-drama.

The artists’ playful and fun photoshoot remains iconic to date as fans can’t get over their adorable chemistry. Both Jisoo and Jung Haein were in their natural charismatic element while posing for the camera, which made this photoshoot the best to ever exist.

