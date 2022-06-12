BLACKPINK tops girl group brand value ranking for the month of June

Super K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has reclaimed its throne for this month’s list of brand value rankings for a K-pop girl group.

The talented girl group members achieved a brand reputation index of 3,335,959, marking a 4.72 percent increase in their score since May. (G)I-DLE came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 3,319,347, a slight 6.93 percent decrease from their index in May.

While IVE took the third spot for June with a total index of 3,216,154, a 17.47 percent decrease from their index in May.

BLACKPINK score an impressive 73.84 percent positive reactions

The Korean Business Research Institute determined these rankings through an extensive analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various K-pop girl groups, using data collected from May 12 to June 12.

High-ranking phrases in the group's keyword analysis included ’Queen of England,' 'Instagram,' and 'ambassador,' referring to their recent brand commitments, strong social media game, and celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday and Platinum Jubilee celebrations with the embassy officials at the British embassy in Seoul, South Korea.

The How You Like That hitmakers’ positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 73.84 percent positive reactions.

TWICE came in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,892,193, marking a 5.13 percent rise in their score since May.

Finally, LOONA rose to fifth place after achieving a 58.88 percent increase in their index for a total score of 2,509,467.

Red Velvet came in sixth place, Oh My Girl was placed seventh, aespa was ranked eighth, LE SSERAFIM was ranked ninth, and Girls’ Generation was ranked tenth.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé looks splendid in white at the Tiffany & Co. Event

On June 9, BLACKPINK’s golden-voiced singer Rosé marked her presence at the Tiffany & Co. event in London wearing a gorgeous white dress by Rokh.

Rosé was invited to the event as the global ambassador for the luxury brand and worked with Tiffany through various pictorials and events promoting the brand.

Rosé met Little Women star Florence Pugh and Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot. The gorgeous women clicked pictures together.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa meets Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway at the Bulgari event

Lisa, Anne Hathaway, and Priyanka Chopra looked dazzling as the ladies took a stunning selca at the Bulgari event.

The three stars were gathered together in Paris for the Bulgari event celebrating the launch of the brand’s new jewelry collection Eden The Garden of Wonders.

Lisa was chosen as the brand’s official ambassador in July 2020.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo hangs out with Kim Tae-ri at WJSN’s concert

3AE ♡̶ @WUJU3AE kim taeri and blackpink jisoo came to wjsn wonderland concert 🤍 kim taeri and blackpink jisoo came to wjsn wonderland concert 🤍 https://t.co/uLNziSxkWk

It is no secret that Jisoo is friends with WJSN’s Bona, and so is actress Kim Tae-ri.

Hence, it came as no surprise that the two talented ladies turned up at WJSN’s concert to support their friend, Bona.

WJSN’s Bona starred in tvN’s Twenty-Five Twenty-One as ace fencer Ko Yu-rim, Na Hee-do’s best friend and her greatest rival.

Netizens suggested Jisoo and Kim Tae-ri stayed on till the end to cheer for WJSN’s Bona, proving that they are the best friends a girl can have.

