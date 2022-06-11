5 habits of BLACKPINK’s Jennie that BLINKs find charming

BLACKPINK’s Jennie was born on January 16, 1996, and pursued her education in New Zealand for five years before returning to South Korea in 2010. She made her debut in August 2016, making her the first member to debut in BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment.

Jennie made her solo debut in November 2018 with the single Solo. The song was a mega-hit and was placed on the Gaon Digital Chart and Billboard's World Digital Songs chart.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s introduction by YG Entertainment was fancy and unique. She made her appearance in the K-pop industry through a photo titled “Who’s that girl?” on the official blog of YG Entertainment. The idol became one of the most searched topics and was called "Mystery Girl."

Five habits of BLACKPINK’s Jennie: pouting, eyeroll, and more

Blessed with attractive visuals, BLACKPINK’s Jennie is one of the most charming idols in the music industry. Her personality is an epitome of charms and quirks.

Fans love her candid attitude and chirpy behavior. Her cheerful personality makes her adorable.

1) Playing with her hair

While almost all idols are obsessed with their hair, BLACKPINK’s Jennie is the master. She loves to run her hands through her hair. She habitually touches her hair whenever she talks or sits idle.

kay loves hanis @97habits i’m obsessed so here’s 15 seconds of literally just jennie fixing her hair i’m obsessed so here’s 15 seconds of literally just jennie fixing her hair https://t.co/e1oddidooZ

The artist looks very attractive to fans when she subconsciously repeats her habit. Her flawless hair looks even more stunning when she runs her hands through them.

2) Eyeroll

One cannot call themselves a BLINK if they are unaware of this habit. BLACKPINK’s Jennie has mastered the art of eye-rolling. She has been caught doing the eye roll during V Live sessions, interviews, and other events.

ً @bitchrubyjane jennie's eye roll are just so attractive asf jennie's eye roll are just so attractive asf https://t.co/Xi6VZSjJus

Fans love the eyeroll. They think of her as a savage queen because of her fierce look when she eye-rolls.

3) Pouting

Given a chance, BLACKPINK’s Jennie can challenge anyone to pout for hours. The artist is extremely good at pouting and is a go-to pose for her. While meet and greet sessions or even while concluding her speeches, the idol tends to pout.

The Solo singer looks adorable while striking her go-to pose and fans love to imitate her. Her selfies, as well as pictures with fellow BLACKPINK members, showcase her knack for pouting.

4) Hitting while laughing

This particular habit is hilarious and adorable at the same time. Jennie’s laugh is contagious, and so is this habit. Other BLACKPINK members have also started hitting in a friendly way while laughing.

jensoo thinker 💭 @centerjns jennie’s cute habit of playfully hitting jisoo’s arm when laughing 🥺 jennie’s cute habit of playfully hitting jisoo’s arm when laughing 🥺 https://t.co/58vwJAiUKg

Although Jennie is fond of her members, she does not hesitate to hit them whenever she can’t control her laughter. The artist’s smile is charming and highly endearing. Fans swoon over the idol every time they see her in her happy and cheerful element.

5) Collecting merchandise and gifts

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has a habit of collecting merchandise and gifts, which fans adore because it shows the singer’s gratitude. She is fond of making a collection of different merchandise.

fas-J @JENtriplethreat self painting from HERA and Netflix chair Even though Jennie moved to her new home, i'm happy Jennie and her mother's keep their cute habit since beginning til now to bringing home and collecting all the things merchandise or gifts or whatever stuff from Jennie's workself painting from HERA and Netflix chair Even though Jennie moved to her new home, i'm happy Jennie and her mother's keep their cute habit since beginning til now to bringing home and collecting all the things merchandise or gifts or whatever stuff from Jennie's work 😅 self painting from HERA and Netflix chair https://t.co/bKGuoWqqQX

Like many of us, who like to hoard memorabilia, Jennie is in the same boat. Even though she is an idol, this habit makes her fans relate to her and admire her even more.

BLINKs bombard idols in meet and greet sessions with gifts and presents. Therefore this particular habit made Jennie liked and loved by K-pop fans.

Jennie achieved a significant feat by becoming the first Korean solo artist to perform at Coachella in April 2019. She was included in "The 10 Best Things We Saw at Coachella 2019" list by Billboard, referring to her performance as "mind-blowing" and "stunning."

Jennie also co-wrote Lovesick Girls, the third single from BLACKPINK’s The Album, released on October 2, 2020.

