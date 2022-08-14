BLACKPINK members dazzle in first group teaser for Pink Venom

On August 13, BLACKPINK released a credit poster for their upcoming pre-release single Pink Venom, and the girls are giving an absolutely glamorous vibe. Dressed in stylish pale pink outfits, the members are seen posing with a cracked glass screen acting as a spider’s web in front of them.

Scheduled to drop on August 19 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST), Pink Venom is the pre-release track from the group's upcoming second album, BORN PINK. BORN PINK marks the group's first official comeback in nearly two years, following the release of their first full-length album, THE ALBUM, in October 2020.

The “credit poster” offered additional details about the upcoming release, while also revealing that the pre-release single is written and composed by TEDDY, their long-time producer and collaborator.

Other producers who participated in the songwriting process are ones who had also collaborated on the hit track How You Like That. This has further escalated fans' anticipation.

Prior to this, the label also dropped new concept teaser clips for the four members--Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa--starring in their first group poster for Pink Venom.

BLACKPINK’s fans take over social media, raising anticipation for Pink Venom’s release

The girls will drop their pre-release single Pink Venom in five days. Their fans, who call themselves BLINKs, took over social media to express their love and excitement for the girl group’s much-awaited pre-release single.

BLINKs are excited at the prospect of “Center Jennie." They were also in awe of the members’ visuals and praised the group's team for doing a fantastic job in the fashion and styling department.

Pop Base @PopBase Within 8 hours, BLACKPINK has broken the record for the most pre-order album by a girl group in its first day on ktown4u with 'BORN PINK.' Within 8 hours, BLACKPINK has broken the record for the most pre-order album by a girl group in its first day on ktown4u with 'BORN PINK.' https://t.co/M2suXmPPsF

The pre-orders for the girls' new album, BORN PINK started on August 11, and in just 8 hours, the group broke the record for the most pre-ordered album by a girl group on its first day on ktown4u, with BORN PINK surpassing 84,000 pre-orders on Ktown4u.

The pre-order count is still ongoing, and the Pink Venom singers have already sparked a huge interest amongst fans who are excited for the girl group’s second full album.

BLACKPINK topped the August Girl Group Brand reputation rankings

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups and the “K-pop queens” have reigned supreme on the list.

BLACKPINK topped the list for the third consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 6,372,130, marking a whopping 103.34 percent increase in their score since July.

The high-ranking phrases in their keyword analysis included “world tour,” “YouTube,” and “teaser,” all the words related to their highly anticipated comeback with their second full-length album, BORN PINK.

The highest-ranking related terms for BORN PINK singers include “reveal,” “make a comeback,” and “release.” They fared pretty well in the positivity-negativity analysis, revealing a score of 85.08 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK extends their record for the most-viewed dance performance video in YouTube history

The group's How You Like That dance performance video surpassed 1.2 billion views on YouTube, extending its own record as the only dance video to reach these numbers in the history of the platform.

BLACKPINK's second full album BORN PINK will be released on September 16. The girl group will then embark on a world tour that begins in October.