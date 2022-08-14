5 BLACKPINK X BLINKs concert interactions that will put a smile on your face

Global Superstars BLACKPINK do not need an introduction. From breaking multiple records to being the most acclaimed K-pop girl group in the industry in current times, they have won the hearts of millions.

The global superstar band leaves no opportunity to spread love and care. The affection they hold for their fans is often reflected in their interactions. They let BLINKs, their fandom, put flower crowns on them even though their security is not very fond of the idea. The SM girls will also secretly accept your gift and won't leave you disappointed.

With such an adorable connection with their fans, one can only imagine what it is like to share a moment with the How You Like That singers. Their concerts, in particular, have offered a glimpse into their hearts that scream how grateful they are to have a dedicated fandom.

In light of this, let's take a quick look at some of the fan interactions at BLACKPINK concerts.

Five BLACKPINK X BLINKs concert interactions that remain unforgettable

1) When BLACKPINK turned into BABYPINK

BLACKPINK members do not shy away from receiving gifts, even if their managers give them warning glances. Their priority is to make fans happy and put a smile on their face, and they do just that at their concerts.

As part of their first World Tour, BLACKPINK [IN YOUR AREA], the group's concert in Manila, the Philippines, on February 2, 2019, set an extremely high standard. One moment that would remain etched in every fan's memory was members accepting dolls that had the girls' childhood baby pictures on them. All four members held the cute dolls close to them, praising BLINKs' creative and innovative potential.

2) When Rosé said yes to marriage

BLACKPINK's Rosé's visuals and mesmerizing vocals make her the group's heartthrob. BLINKs' head-over-heels attitude towards her also takes up extreme turns sometimes. One instance of the same was witnessed at the Melbourne, Australia, concert in 2019.

A fanboy held a "Rosé will you marry me?" placard, and fortunate for him, he was noticed by the On The Ground singer. The K-pop idol not only approached him but also signaled 'okay' with her hand. The crowd rose into an uproar and cheered the moment while the group sang their pop-balled number Hope Not.

3) When Jennie comforted her crying fan













The girl group's Singapore concert in 2019 as part of their BLACKPINK [IN YOUR AREA] World Tour was a massive hit. From a jam-packed stadium cheering for the girls to the spontaneous dance break where Rosé wore a bunny hat, the Kill This Love singers had BLINKs filled with excitement.

However, the moment when Jennie saw a fan crying made the headlines. The Solo crooner knelt between the performance to comfort the fan and sent a flying kiss to ease her. Jennie also mouthed:

“Don’t cry. I love you.”

4) When Lisa spotted a blind BLINK





The famous quote, "love knows no bounds," came to life at the 2019 concert in Hamilton, Canada. While the group was closing off their performance, Lisa spotted a blind fan with the band manager's help.

The fan's dedication to attending their concert greatly touched Lisa, who then stood in front of him, smiled, and waved at him. Though the fan could not witness the Money singer showing her gratitude, he definitely would have felt the affection towards him. The K-pop idol also burst out crying after her brief interaction with her loyal fan and was comforted by fellow members.

5) When Rosé grabbed a fan's phone

Whether it's a fan sign event or a brief encounter at a red carpet occasion, the Forever Young singers cherish the time with their fans. The appreciation they have for BLINKs often results in the girls surprising them.

One interaction between Rosé and her lucky fan at the 2019 concert made BLINKs want to put themselves in the latter's shoes. While the group captivated the crowd with their mesmerizing vocals, the Gone singer took a fan's phone and recorded Jisoo and herself in its selfie mode. This personalized video by her sent other fans into a frenzy, and rightly so.

BLACKPINK have offered multiple memorable fan interactions, but the ones in their concerts remain remarkable in their own way. With a high adrenaline rush in members and fans alike, the internet gets some of the most exciting and astounding interactions.

These moments are likely to continue as the girl group's recent announcement of the Born Pink World Tour has caused a stir amongst BLINKs.

