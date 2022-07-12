All outfits BLACKPINK’s Rosé wore in her On The Ground music video

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is an ambassador for multiple labels like Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co, and that just reiterates the fact that her fashion game is top-notch. From airport looks to red carpet events, her looks are always on point.

Her lead single On The Ground, part of her debut album R, was a huge hit and surpassed various records. Her vocals in the song were impressive, but even more fascinating were her stunning looks from the music video. With monochromatic outfits, dashing bodysuits, and statement pieces, BLACKPINK’s Rosé donned some of the most iconic looks in her solo.

Let’s take a look at the idol’s looks in her On The Ground music video.

The angel, the rockstar, and more: All ten looks BLACKPINK’s Rosé served in her On The Ground music video

The K-pop idol's fashion game in her music video was immaculate. She wore pieces from some of the industry's most imminent designers. Her love for pink and monochromatic looks was well reflected in the MV as well.

1) The hot pink queen

Roseanne. @ROSSEPARK They said, it's better late than never. Since the hype is still there, happy 200M views on my On The Ground M/V! As usual, I will reveal what happened behind the music video. This one is ROSÉ outfit when she met Roseanne! Featuring long legs of mine. They said, it's better late than never. Since the hype is still there, happy 200M views on my On The Ground M/V! As usual, I will reveal what happened behind the music video. This one is ROSÉ outfit when she met Roseanne! Featuring long legs of mine. https://t.co/WW0irXuImc

On The Ground opens with Rosé wearing a strapless gown from Australian fashion icon Alex Perry. The hot pink gown was a show stopper, and BLINKs went berserk over it. Not only is pink BLACKPINK’s Rosé's favorite color, it also suits her well. She paired the outfit with mid-calf wedge boots.

2) The lavender allure

BLACKPINK’s Rosé wore this lavender ruffly piece from Jean Paul Gaultier’s Spring 2020 couture collection. Though it appears to be a custom-cut dress, it is a one-piece bodysuit with a train. She also threw a bomber jacket over it to bring out a more statement look.

3) The angel pt. 1

This white bodysuit accentuates BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s hair and is part of Bridal Kong’s collection. The South-Korean designer’s feathery number, combined with an equally enchanting mini-skirt from Haleia, gives the K-pop idol an angelic look.

Flames crashing down around her as she runs around in this white angelic look gives the whole scene a God Is A Woman-esque vibe.

4) The shimmery goddess

ForeverLuvBP @8816Haiyen



#OnTheGroundinTwoDays #ROSÉ #로제 @BLACKPINK I am very proud that Rosé wears the outfit of famous fashion designer Cong Tri from Vietnam. It is a great honor for our country 🥰 GONE ON THE GROUND I am very proud that Rosé wears the outfit of famous fashion designer Cong Tri from Vietnam. It is a great honor for our country 🥰 GONE ON THE GROUND#OnTheGroundinTwoDays #ROSÉ #로제 @BLACKPINK https://t.co/UMYkfw5ofQ

The bodysuit worn by BLACKPINK’s Rosé is part of Vietnamese designer Nguyen Cong Tri’s collection. She paired it with a draped mini-skirt and a long drape that accentuated her outfit. The Gone singer added open-toe heels to complete the elegant look.

Her smoldering glances throughout the music video in this outfit are a reassurance that "everything we need is already within us."

5) The rockstar

ROSÉ BRASIL @roseannebrasil



GONE ON THE GROUND

#OnTheGroundinTwoDays #로제 @BLACKPINK Rosé estava usando um maio da David Koma no segundo teaser de 'On The Ground'.GONE ON THE GROUND Rosé estava usando um maio da David Koma no segundo teaser de 'On The Ground'.GONE ON THE GROUND#OnTheGroundinTwoDays #로제 @BLACKPINK https://t.co/hArDNfZ2ml

This David Koma crystal-embellished bodysuit paired with dramatic puffer sleeves and a statement strappy belt gave Rosé a baddie look. The idol also carried a long black trail to add fire to the already fierce outfit.

With her hair up in a ponytail, this outfit screams confidence and inspires people to believe in themselves.

6) The fashion influencer

This look captures one’s attention immediately because of the hat from Jacquemus. BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s Le Chapeau Souk straw hat complements the two-piece outfit, which looks even more chic due to the silver detailing on the top.

Though this outfit didn't receive enough screen time, its depiction of black-and-white contrast can be understood as one's present and past selves.

7) The "it girl"

Words do not do justice to this casual and chic look BLACKPINK’s Rosé served fans with. She rocked the high-waisted shorts, cozy t-shirt from RE/DONE, and fur coat from ANDTHEOTHER.

Paired with mid-calf black boots and hair braided in low plaits, it wouldn't be an understatement to say that this look stole the show in the On The Ground music video.

8) The princess

十 @fruitzaki rosé was wearing the haleia ruffled sleeve mini dress it’s so pretty and was absolutely made for her rosé was wearing the haleia ruffled sleeve mini dress it’s so pretty and was absolutely made for her https://t.co/71SsJH5Z0R

Rosé’s obsession with baby pink is not a new revelation. The Gone singer loves to don herself in baby pink, and she did just that with Haleia’s ruffled dress. The dramatic sleeves added extravagant charm to the backdrop in the music video.

The idol brought to life the lyrics, "I'm way up in the clouds," when she elegantly reached above the flower field in the pink dress.

9) The cozy kid

BLACKPINK’s Rosé loves sophisticated looks, and her outfits in On The Ground have evidently proved that. The denim shorts, relaxing t-shirt, and cropped cardigan served a chic yet cozy look.

For anyone wondering what happens when comfort meets glamour, this outfit is a must.

10) The angel pt.2

st-R-awberry⁷ @rosieonastar rosé wearing a dress of serbian brand mihano momosa rosé wearing a dress of serbian brand mihano momosa https://t.co/RIEI1T4yPK

Yet again to proving her angel status to fans, Rosé wore a white Mihano Momosa dress in On The Ground. Placed at the centre of the mini dress is a massive rose embellishment. This statement piece was paired with nude heels that helped elevate the look even more.

Many fans compared this scene to Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do concept of 'all past versions of Taylor.'

Meanwhile, global super group BLACKPINK it set to make their comeback in August 2022. Fans have been anticipating for the group’s new releases and now await their upcoming album, which is destined to become a blockbuster.

