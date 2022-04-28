5 best BLACKPINK's Rose's airport looks

Posing as Yves Saint Laurent's global ambassador and one of the biggest K-pop idols, BLACKPINK's Rose is one of the best dressers. The singer is often rocking chic and bold statements to complete her look. Rose also knows how to slay an airport look while she rocks the gorgeous one-of-a-kind attire flawlessly at events.

While getting ready to fly above the clouds, BLACKPINK's Rose always manages to get everyone's jaw on the ground as she turns airports to her red carpet.

BLINKS (fandom) love getting inspired by Rose when it comes to setting their wardrobe goals. Hence, here are five iconic airport outfits rocked by BLACKPINK's Rose.

BLACKPINK's Rose's best airport outfits

1) Simple and chic

Rose at GMP in 2018 (Image via Culture Entertainment Media)

Rose loves to get dolled up for parties and events with jewels and heavy accessories. Meanwhile, the singer is also known to make a simple outfit chic with her highly gorgeous face acting as the accessory.

The singer was wearing a simple white tank top with skinny black jeans. She paired her easy and uncomplicated look with a luxurious circular Louis Vuitton bag.

2) The black matador

BLACKPINK's Rose brought all the attention to herself as she left the country for a YSL fashion show. The YG Entertainment artist carried the entire look on her shoulders as she paired a white button-down inside the boujee jacket.

Rose's sleek look was further supported with black high-waist jeans and black laced boots. The entire airport look is an absolute favorite of fans due to the silhouette and Rose's pretty face.

3) Feminine in blue dress

BLACKPINK's Rose channeled her feminine self in a blue polka dot dress while catching a flight with other BLACKPINK members. The casual and clean look worn by the Korean-New Zealand singer looked incredibly beautiful while wearing the wrap dress.

The look was then elevated by her pairing it with neat white Adidas sneakers and a leather backpack.

4) The she-boss

The BLACKPINK member is not your regular she-boss. She is stylish, comfy, and bold. The girl group member turned all eyes on herself as rocks an oversized gray blazer with a white button-down shirt and fancy polka dot tie.

Rose mixes masculinity and femininity gracefully with her gorgeous blonde locks in this airport look. Like always, the singer is wearing black high-waisted jeans as bottom wear to complete her look.

5) The little white dress

While we are obsessed with little black dresses, BLACKPINK's Rose raises the bar with her dainty and cute little white dresses at the airport. The K-pop idol was seen alongside fellow bandmate Lisa, wearing an off-shoulder ruffled white attire as they headed to fly out to another event or show.

She completed her look with Louis Vuitton white sneakers and an oversized black bag, getting wows from all her fans.

Rose's career and fashion know no limits, and with BLACKPINK rumored to make a comeback soon, BLINKS (fandom) can look forward to new MV outfits, airport looks, and obviously, top-notch music.

Edited by Suchitra