5 BLACKPINK's Lisa's iconic airport outfits

BLACKPINK's Lisa is a true fashion queen, just like her other bandmates. The Thai-born Korean rapper serves looks and depicts her excellent dressing sense at multiple events.

Since BLACKPINK's Lisa is a global artist, she is often seen touching down in different areas of the world. Indeed, the job sounds exciting, plus she gets to dress up and showcase her brilliant closet, turning airports into her own red carpet.

Lisa often flies abroad, giving the media a glimpse into her unique airport looks. Due to the nature of the 25-year-old's job, she majorly spends time working overseas. Her hard work pays off and provides BLINKS with major outfit inspos.

From an off-duty model look to being a boujee, BLACKPINK's Lisa has given the airport outfit inspiration to all kinds of fans. If you're a Lisa fan, there's something for everyone.

Iconic airport outfits rocked by BLACKPINK's Lisa

1) Celine's power ambassador

Lisa is an ambassador for the French luxury ready-to-wear brand, Celine, and the K-pop idol makes sure to advertise the newest collection from the brand in every way possible. The Money singer is often seen wearing Celine at airports. One of the most airport iconic looks include Lisa wearing a black Celine t-shirt with black wide-leg jeans.

The singer-rapper paired the look with white heels and a crossbody, giving it a chic, relaxed, and 70s look.

2) The edgy-chic look

On June 11, 2019, Lisa boarded a flight with other BLACKPINK members, looking extra edgy in a Harley Davidson crop top that featured a boatline neck. She paired it with distressed baggy jeans, a classic Chanel bag, and a pair of white sneakers.

The look simultaneously gave ultimate street culture vibes, being youthful and edgy. It also shows Lisa's perfectly toned abs, making it one of her most iconic airport looks.

3) The boujee queen

Lisa likes to drop some money (if you know what I mean), and it often shows times. While returning to South Korea on June 16, 2019, Lisa opted for a luxurious Louis Vuitton fleece monogram jacket and distressed blue denims. She paired the look with a Chanel flap bag and white chunky trainers.

4) The Overalls

Lisa can pull off any look. After watching her wear denim overalls with neon, we can easily vouch for that. The BLACKPINK member was seen with fellow member Rose wearing dark denim dungarees and paired it with a neon lemon t-shirt and sneakers.

With her iconic fringe and bold strut, Lisa looked urban as well as chic while carrying the look at airport.

5) The neat and bold airport attire

BLACKPINK's Lisa showing off her style (Image via Shutterstock)

While BLACKPINK's Lisa loves to dress up in chic, streetwear, and casual looks, she is also capable of looking extra neat and bold at airports, just like an off-duty model. At one point, she wore a flattering camel coat with a cream polo inside. Lisa also wore jewelry to finish off her look.

Apart from that, the Lalisa singer opted for a sleek ponytail and a bold red lip to look extra ravishing at the airport.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen