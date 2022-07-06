BLACKPINK World Tour 2022: Twitter erupts as iconic K-Pop girl group set to officially make a comeback 

BLACKPINK is coming to our area for real. Yes, it is finally happening. On July 6, a representative of YG Entertainment (the girl group's agency) revealed that they are currently recording their new album.

BLACKPINK will start shooting their music video in July and make a comeback with new music in August.

The official source stated that much of the group's signature music has long been explored. To turn over a new leaf in their discography and establish a stronger emotional connection with BLINKs (BLACKPINK's fans), they will be expanding their group activities in the future.

The official source further stated that the girl group will embark on a grand-scale world tour in K-pop girl group history along with their comeback and will work on more solo projects, befitting their queen status.

The source continues by stating,

“A lot of music that is BLACKPINK-esque has been completed with much effort over a long period of time. In order to expand BLACKPINK’s emotional connection with fans all over the world, they will set out for the largest-scale world tour in K-pop girl group history until the end of the year along with their comeback. Furthermore, big projects fitting of that status will continuously follow.”

BLACKPINK fans rejoice on social media as a two-year-long wait seems to be over

It is "really happening." BLINKs are still processing this thrilling piece of news.

Fans have been waiting for the girl group's return for about two years. Over the years, they have collectively written to YG Entertainment, demanding the group's comeback and a global concert, and have even taken to social media platforms to let their voices be known. It seems like their prayers have been heard.

ًchann @lisasuprmcy WAKE UP EVERYONE, BLACKPINK WILL FINALLY COMEBACK ON AUGUST WAKE UP EVERYONE, BLACKPINK WILL FINALLY COMEBACK ON AUGUST 😭 https://t.co/3GbtNlFOpr

As soon as YG Entertainment announced BLACKPINK's comeback and the concert tour, the company's stocks rose 10 percent, marking the beginning of happier news.

What have the BLACKPINK members been up to recently?

The members have been working on their solo projects and brand commitments. After Jennie's solo debut in November 2019 with the single SOLO, Rosé became the second member of the girl group to make her solo debut with her single album R, which was released in March 2021, and included two tracks, On the Ground (lead single) and Gone (b-side track).

Next in line was the group's diamond maknae Lisa, who debuted her solo album LALISA, including the title track LALISA and the b-side track MONEY. Meanwhile, Jisoo made her acting debut in JTBC's melo-romance drama Snowdrop alongside Jung Hae-in.

The girls have also been fulfilling their commitment to the luxury brands and are working on exciting collaborations with other artists.

ℬ Comeback when? @gIobalpinks I can’t believe we survived Blackpink’s 2 year long military service I can’t believe we survived Blackpink’s 2 year long military service https://t.co/7hurzCa6I6

This will mark the group's first comeback in approximately a year and 10 months since they released their first studio-length album, THE ALBUM, in 2020. It had the title track How You Like That and the special collab track Ice Cream with pop queen Selena Gomez.

This is also a memorable comeback for more reasons; besides the happiness of finally meeting BLINKs worldwide, they can also hold large-scale promotions for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19.

During the promotions for THE ALBUM, they could not participate in several activities due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions in place.

