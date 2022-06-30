BLACKPINK’s LISA on her look at CELINE’s Paris Fashion Show

In a recent interview, K-Pop juggernaut BLACKPINK’s idol Lisa shared her thoughts on her look at the 2022 Paris Fashion Week. According to the idol, her outfit was the “perfect fit” for her.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa, along with K-Pop juggernaut BTS’s V and Record of Youth’s Actor Park Bo-Gum, partook in the latest edition of the much-awaited Paris Fashion Week Men’s for the Spring/Summer 2023 organized by the world-famous Parisian high fashion brand Celine.

omgggg the main event, taehyung taehyung look so cool, Lisa look so beautiful, Bogum look so handsome. they are all so charming V, Lisa, and Park Bogum at the Celine Fashion Show in Paris.omgggg the main event, taehyung taehyung look so cool, Lisa look so beautiful, Bogum look so handsome. they are all so charming V, Lisa, and Park Bogum at the Celine Fashion Show in Paris.omgggg the main event, taehyung taehyung look so cool, Lisa look so beautiful, Bogum look so handsome. they are all so charming 😍 https://t.co/T6a7BhN4TH

The 25-year-old rapper of the K-pop girl’s group stole the show in her glamorous all-black ensemble at Celine’s Paris Fashion week. She featured a sequined backless shimmer top contrasted with a pair of formal black shorts and pointed ankle-length boots, thus perfectly balancing elegance with edgy.

The dazzling outfit synced perfectly with the idol’s latest platinum blonde straight hair with bangs. Further, she opted for a Parisian chic look with neutral lips, smokey eyes, and a matte base.

The internet swooned over her stunning look and was left dazzled by the radiance the musician exuded.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa on her Paris fashion Week Outfit

In a behind-the-scenes interview with fashion media outlet Elle, BLACKPINK’s Lisa opened up about her impression of her outfit and the overall look at Celine Paris Fashion Week.

It’s the perfect fit. I just feel it’s ‘me.’ I don’t have to pretend to be girlier or more masculine while I’m wearing [it]. I just feel, ‘Oh, this is me.’

The outfit reflected the idol and thus helped her exude the radiating confidence all noticed. Further, she felt that the outfit gave a different and unique twist to the ’rock' theme of the fashion week. Her make-up and hairstyle were also kept in line with the theme but with a refreshing touch.

"I heard that today is a rock theme. I don’t want to go all leather jacket, you know what I’m saying? [It’s still] sexy. I just gave a little rock look with my hair and my makeup,"

BTS’s V and Park Bo-Gum travel with BLACKPINK’s Lisa

On June 24, BLACKPINK’s Lisa left for Paris on her private jet with the two Hallyu superstars, BTS’s V and Park Bo-Gum.

The idol posted a picture of herself dressed in a gray hoodie and leather pants on her private jet. Soon after, BTS’ songwriter and vocalist V also posted a similar picture of his airport outfit, which featured a quirky cheetah print shirt paired with black pants.

The singer of Lalisa joined Celine’s couture show after becoming the luxury fashion brand’s global ambassador last year. The idol enchanted the fashion industry during Celine’s winter runway show in 2022 when she displayed her modeling skills at the iconic Hôtel de la Marine, Paris.

Speaking about her relationship with Celine, BLACKPINK’s Lisa said:

Celine is never afraid to reinvent itself, and that facet of the brand is very much in line with my personality. Sometimes it feels like Celine pieces boost my charisma and my confidence. They make me feel empowered. I think that’s why Celine and I have such great synergy.”

