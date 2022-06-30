"The most humble queen": BLACKPINK's Lisa garners praise from fans and media for her 90 degree bow reaction 

K-pop idol BLACKPINK’s Lisa made quite a few headlines as she attended Celine Men’s 2023 Spring-Summer Show in Paris. Not only was she praised for her chic fashion sense, but she was also admired for her kind and humble nature as she interacted with fans and media waiting for her at various locations.

The MONEY singer recently received endless praise from both fans and the media after she was seen bowing to them as she exited a building, post her return to South Korea.

Her polite reaction to the crowds waiting for her has won the hearts of many. Fans took to various social media platforms to express their gratitude. They gushed over how the idol waved and bowed to them despite being extremely famous. Her humility is truly staggering.

"She’s truly the most humble queen."

🎃 @soojenze twitter.com/kkkkjss_327/st… KJS🐒 @kkkkjss_327 💛 https://t.co/X1fe573ICT a whole 30 secs of lisa bowing and waving to her fans even rolling down the window until they drove off. she’s truly the most humble queen a whole 30 secs of lisa bowing and waving to her fans even rolling down the window until they drove off. she’s truly the most humble queen 💛 twitter.com/kkkkjss_327/st…

BLACKPINK's Lisa greets fans with a smile and a bow

BLACKPINK’s Lisa recently visited Paris, France, with fellow superstar BTS' V and Korean actor Park Bo Gum to attend the Celine Men’s Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show. She impressed everyone with her fashion-forward ensembles and adorable interactions at the brand’s after-party.

Now, the idol is being applauded for her courtesy and humble gestures as she greeted fans upon returning to South Korea. Styled in an all-black ensemble from Celine's latest collection, the BOOMBAYAH singer did a 90 degree bow to fans and media houses who were waiting outside for her.

Soon enough, pictures and videos of the BLACKPINK singer went viral on various social media platforms, with K-pop fans expressing their appreciation and respect for the famous rapper. They stated that Lisa’s sweet nature and humble character has remained the same despite her quick rise to fame.

lukie @monkey_D_lucy22 & her smiles! Aghhh! @lali_031827 please the way she was bowing being respectful to everyone just got me glutching my chest ! She's so cute& her smiles! Aghhh! #LISA #LisaAimeParis SAFE FLIGHT LISA ♡ @lali_031827 please the way she was bowing being respectful to everyone just got me glutching my chest ! She's so cute 😤💗 & her smiles! Aghhh! #LISA #LisaAimeParis SAFE FLIGHT LISA ♡ https://t.co/UhFgVQZQtz

jas @herlalisa lisa even bowing to greet the media even after the riot at celine event. she’s so humble lisa even bowing to greet the media even after the riot at celine event. she’s so humble https://t.co/tYNUkUjotW

+ @snls97 lisa bowing 90 degrees, our humble baby lisa bowing 90 degrees, our humble baby https://t.co/YeAOLnwdxG

t 🃏| #CHECKMATE @vocallalisa lisa bowing to the crowd she’s such a sweetheart lisa bowing to the crowd she’s such a sweetheart

‎ًlise @arcticlxxve meanwhile LISA just posing cutely and bowing because she’s so mannered meanwhile LISA just posing cutely and bowing because she’s so mannered 💞

안녕 🦦🍃 @forL_H_A even koreans are praising lisa for always bowing 90 degrees 🥹 even koreans are praising lisa for always bowing 90 degrees 🥹

hers ✨ @sheerviis327 @lilifocus_27 @lali_031827 @BLACKPINK Lisa 🥺 even though she's tired because more than 12 hours of flight, she still bowing and show her gratitude to fans and reporters that have waited for her 🥺 love you lisa 🥺 and thankyou masternim! @lilifocus_27 @lali_031827 @BLACKPINK Lisa 🥺 even though she's tired because more than 12 hours of flight, she still bowing and show her gratitude to fans and reporters that have waited for her 🥺 love you lisa 🥺 and thankyou masternim!

There are many traditional norms in Korea that are easy to overlook in daily life when one lives in the country. However, slightly bowing to greet someone remains the most basic custom or etiquette that is expected of everyone.

Koreans bow when greeting someone for the first time or when they are meeting someone of higher social ranking. They also bow to their elders as a sign of respect, and the custom is deemed an act of courtesy as well.

e @acejenniekimmm #BLACKPINK She’s back in SK. Idk but this angel is just so sweet to take some time to wave and bow to her fans. I love you more and more, LISA! Get some rest, my love 🥹 #LISA She’s back in SK. Idk but this angel is just so sweet to take some time to wave and bow to her fans. I love you more and more, LISA! Get some rest, my love 🥹 #LISA #BLACKPINK https://t.co/rbLrXjkEHh

In modern times, however, bowing in Korea is a part of everyday life. Sometimes, it is nothing more than a small gesture to go along with a "thank you" or an "excuse me" or a "sorry."

Koreans also bow in a formal setting. Idols bow when greeting their fans, the media, or any audience for that matter. Although many think of the tradition as unnecessary, it is an important sign of acknowledgement in Korea. Celebrities are no exception to this rule, and the way they treat fans, staff members and media often reveals their true nature.

It has been two years since BLACKPINK has released any music, barring solo projects by group members Rosé and Lisa. Fans have begun questioning the group’s agency, YG Entertainment, for its delayed response regarding the quartet’s comeback to the K-pop music scene.

