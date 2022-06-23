"Just stop it": K-pop fans dismiss dating rumors between BTS's J-Hope and BLACKPINK's Rosé

World-famous K-pop idols, BTS’ J-Hope and BLACKPINK’s Rosé have come into the limelight due to a few similarities that have led many Knetz to believe the two celebrities might be dating.
Given the popularity of both K-pop singers, there is no shortage of dating rumors as netizens often build up false notions after viewing certain incidents that might turn out to be completely incorrect.
Upon noticing these allegations, K-pop fans have taken to various social media platforms to debunk and deny dating rumors between the two K-pop juggernauts. Many have also asked Knetz to stop spreading dating rumors as it is disrespectful to discuss someone’s private life whether it be true or false. A K-pop fan stated:
"Ugh just stop it. This annoying dating stuff with Bangtan and Blackpink."
BTS' J-Hope and BLACKPINK's Rosé spotted at Pierre Sang restaurant
On June 21, 2022, dating rumors between K-pop megastars J-Hope and Rosé started from various pictures posted online by the famous Korean-born French chef Pierre Sang, in which he was seen posing with both the K-pop singers.
With these pictures on the chef’s official Instagram account, many Knetz pointed out that both the BLACKPINK singer and the BTS rapper applied the same color of nail polish, further heightening the false dating rumors. Many Knetz explained that the two idols have flaunted the same nail polish color since early June.
With these two pieces of apparent evidence, Knetz began to believe that it was enough to state and suggest that the two idols were dating. However, the rumor was quickly criticized by several K-pop fans, who stated that there are better things to discuss than false dating rumors.
According to both the idol’s Instagram accounts, J-Hope visited the restaurant back on May 20, 2022, whereas BLACKPINK’s Rosé stopped by with her friend Alice for dinner plans at the Louis Vuitton pop-up cafe in collaboration with Pierre Sang.
Many other K-pop idols, too, visited the pop-restaurant with chef Sang around that time due to an event he hosted. The luxurious food event was attended by several celebrities including BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jisoo, and J-Hope.
As for the nail polish, it was mere coincidence that the two stars flaunted a similar color, given that the nail polish shade might be trending.
BTS J-Hope's solo activities
As previously announced at the Festa Dinner, BTS members will focus more on solo activities in the coming months to flourish and grow as individual artists. However, the group will also carry on promoting group activities.
According to BIGHIT MUSIC, BTS’ J-Hope might be the first in line to release his solo debut before the year ends. Prior to the much-anticipated drop, J-Hope will headline the Lollapalooza annual music festival in Chicago on July 31, 2022.
The K-pop rapper has become the first Korean artist to appear as a star performer at a famous U.S. music festival.