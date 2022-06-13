5 habits of BLACKPINK'S Rosé that BLINKs find endearing

BLACKPINK'S Rosé or Roseanne Park was born on February 11, 1997. She is a Korean-New Zealand singer who signed with the South Korean label YG Entertainment after her audition in 2012. The K-pop artist trained for four years before joining the girl group BLACKPINK in August 2016.

The Idol made her solo debut in March 2021 with her album R. with the lead single On the Ground topping the Billboard Global 200. The album sold over 448,000 copies just one week after its release. This made BLACKPINK'S Rosé the first Korean female soloist to achieve this feat.

Millions of fans throughout the world adore the Gone singer. Her quirky and bubbly charms sweep BLINKs off their feet. Her endearing habits make her a fan favorite and a bias for many.

Five habits of BLACKPINK'S Rosé: Head jerks, happy jumps, and more

BLACKPINK's Rosé has adorable patterns that BLINKs find to be extremely attractive. Not only are they unique but also charming.

Let’s take a look at some of them.

1) Hiding her face when she gets shy

BLACKPINK'S Rosé doesn't usually mind when the members pick on her for fun, but when she gets flustered or embarrassed, she tends to cover her face with her hands. This habit especially is adored by BLINKs and fellow members.

The K-pop artist blushes extremely hard and therefore hides her face. Her shy giggles and cute screams make this habit even more endearing for fans.

2) Head jerk habit

BLACKPINK'S Rosé has a weird yet appealing habit of jerking her head sideways. She does it with little to no effort. While taking a stroll, clicking pictures, or recording videos, the artist tends to shake her head adorably.

The little head jerk makes her hair flow attractively, making BLINKs love her even more. Her stunning visuals fascinate fans.

3) Touching her teeth

The second-youngest group member has a habit of touching her bottom teeth with her fingers when she is nervous or joking. This habit is quite persistent in her personality. The eldest member of BLACKPINK, Jisoo, even imitated this habit in a V Live session.

Not only is this habit extremely distinct, but fans also find it indicative of Rosé’s adorable and transparent character.

4) Yelling, "stop lying"

Whenever Rosé plays a game of confessing with the other members, she jokingly starts to yell “liar” or “stop lying.” She does it whenever she finds something suspicious, and this habit has now become a part of her.

Like many other individuals who use a particular word or phrase multiple times, Rosé is fond of “stop lying,” which BLINKs find rather cute and relatable. Fellow group members are familiar with Rosé’s habit and take any chance they get to tease her.

5) Happy jumps

When Rosé starts to get giddy and happy, she starts skipping steps and dances happily. Her tiny, little, adorable jumps make fans go berserk. Her cheerful and energetic personality is endearing to fans who cannot get over her charms.

BLACKPINK'S Rosé’s jumps remind fans of the typical, cheerful K-drama protagonist who is always seen in a chirpy mood. A hundred edits of the K-pop artist are a testament to the same.

BLACKPINK'S Rosé is among the top 10 most-followed Korean celebrities on Instagram, with over 55.9 million followers as of February 25, 2022.

The artist also appeared on the 'Female Celebrity Brand Reputation List' by the Korean Business Research Institute. The list mentions the most searched Korean artists, and the Rosé charted in the top 10.

Meanwhile, Rosé attended the Tiffany & Co. diamonds at the jeweler’s Vision & Virtuosity launch party in London. The On the ground singer was photographed with Gal Gadot and Camila Queiroz at an event.

