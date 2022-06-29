BLACKPINK becomes the most-followed musical act in YouTube history with 75 million subscribers

After dominating pop music, BLACKPINK is now reigning over YouTube as well! The K-pop girl group has become the first musical act to reach the 75 million subscriber mark on YouTube, becoming the most-followed musical act on the platform.

This was confirmed by YouTube, who made the announcement through a grand tweet that referenced one of the group's most popular songs, How You Like That.

YouTube Music @youtubemusic how you like that?!?! congrats to @BLACKPINK for becoming the first musical act to reach **75 million** subs on @YouTube how you like that?!?! congrats to @BLACKPINK for becoming the first musical act to reach **75 million** subs on @YouTube 🎀 how you like that?!?!

The quartet, which consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa has raked in over 25 billion collective streams across all videos that have been uploaded to YouTube since their debut in 2016.

In September 2021, the talented group earned the title of the most subscribed artist on the platform, when they surpassed the 65.5 million mark, dethroning popular Canadian artist Justin Bieber.

Bieber currently boasts 69.3 million subscribers and K-pop juggernaut BTS is hot on their trail with 68.7 million subscribers on YouTube. Rounding out the top five are Marshmello with 55.4 million, and Eminem with 52.4 million.

BLACKPINK’s fandom - BLINKs - react to the group’s historic achievement

BLACKPINK debuted on August 8, 2016, and by March 2019, they had already become the first K-pop group to reach 20 million subscribers on YouTube.

July 2020 saw them becoming the sixth musical act to surpass 40 million and by September 2021, they had surpassed 65.5 million subscribers.

In November 2019, they became the first K-pop group to have a music video reach the coveted one billion views mark on the platform, The music video in question is DDU-DU DDU-DU.

Their song How You Like That, the lead single from their first album, THE ALBUM, earned a mind-blowing 86.4 million views on the first day, making it the biggest music video debut ever at the time.

Here is how BLINKs reacted to the news:

#BlackpinkKpop #BLINKS #KCAMexico @BLACKPINK ’s plan for global domination is in full effect as the world’s biggest girl group continues their reign as the most-followed musical act in YouTube history, becoming the first-ever to reach 75 million subscribers on the platform.” -RS “@BLACKPINK’s plan for global domination is in full effect as the world’s biggest girl group continues their reign as the most-followed musical act in YouTube history, becoming the first-ever to reach 75 million subscribers on the platform.” -RS#BlackpinkKpop #BLINKS #KCAMexico https://t.co/6KJ8EueHJH

Buzzing Pop @BuzzingPop BLACKPINK extends their record as the most subscribed to artist in YouTube history (75M). BLACKPINK extends their record as the most subscribed to artist in YouTube history (75M). 🏆 https://t.co/2INWdXHxfS

BLACKPINK Charts @BLINKonCharts @BLACKPINK extends the record of the most followed music act on Youtube with 75 million subscribers — they're also the 10th most followed channel in the platform. .@BLACKPINK extends the record of the most followed music act on Youtube with 75 million subscribers — they're also the 10th most followed channel in the platform. https://t.co/rmaAvxVmbw

Is BLACKPINK making a comeback soon?

While the members are busy pursuing their solo endeavors, brand commitments, and their individual roles as fashion and beauty ambassadors for the likes of Dior, Cartier, MAC Cosmetics, Yves Saint Laurent, and more, word is out in the music world that the talented girl-group will be making a comeback soon.

Jennie hinted in a May interview with Rolling Stone that fans may be seeing and hearing from them soon.

She was quoted saying:

"These days, because we’re preparing for a comeback and planning our tour, I think every day, ‘OK, how do I prepare myself for my next busy two years?'"

Recently, group member Lisa won the hearts of fans and media alike, when she returned to Korea on June 28, after successfully attending CELINE's Men’s Summer 2023 Fashion Show alongside BTS’ V and Park Bo-gum.

Despite being tired and jet-lagged, Lisa greeted fans with smiles and the traditional Korean bow, earning praise for her impeccable manners.

