5 stars who attended the CELINE Paris Fashion Week: BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Lisa and more

BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and many other stars stole the spotlight at the Celine Paris Fashion Week show on June 26, making it a global affair. The event also had Park Bo-gum, Eddie Redmayne and Thomas Brodie Sangster in attendance.

The Hedi Slimane collection designed for Paris Fashion Week debuted sparkly, sheer, and sizzling menswear, which included tops and blazers. The entire run took place at the the Palais de Tokyo.

While the Celine Paris Fashion Week show has ended, it is still reigning supreme all over social media, with pictures, images from the after party, and all the gossip. Here, we take a quick look at five of the guest stars who attended the show.

CELINE Paris Fashion Week Show 2023 welcomed some of the biggest global celebrities

1) BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung

TAEHYUNG FRANCE 🇫🇷 @kimtaefrance



Paris Match a famous French magazine made a video montage of the Celine Fashion Show called « V of BTS the megastar in the Celine Fashion week Show»



The video tells how Kim Taehyung was the main character of the night

Link: twitter.com/kimtaefrance/s… TAEHYUNG FRANCE 🇫🇷 @kimtaefrance



The video tells how Kim Taehyung was the main character of the night



Please show some love to the video

youtu.be/DHGLc4h6W-o @ ParisMatch a famous French magazine made a video montage of the Celine Fashion Show called « V of BTS the megastar in the Celine Fashion week Show»The video tells how Kim Taehyung was the main character of the nightPlease show some love to the video @ ParisMatch a famous French magazine made a video montage of the Celine Fashion Show called « V of BTS the megastar in the Celine Fashion week Show»The video tells how Kim Taehyung was the main character of the nightPlease show some love to the video youtu.be/DHGLc4h6W-o https://t.co/AiWAAtlhLt I put subtitles on the videoParis Match a famous French magazine made a video montage of the Celine Fashion Show called « V of BTS the megastar in the Celine Fashion week Show»The video tells how Kim Taehyung was the main character of the nightLink: youtu.be/DHGLc4h6W-o I put subtitles on the videoParis Match a famous French magazine made a video montage of the Celine Fashion Show called « V of BTS the megastar in the Celine Fashion week Show»The video tells how Kim Taehyung was the main character of the nightLink: youtu.be/DHGLc4h6W-o twitter.com/kimtaefrance/s… https://t.co/XhStSNSphs

BTS' V (Kim Tae-hyung) made headlines even before the Celine Paris Fashion Week show commenced, when millions of fans of the Singularity singer screamed internally after getting a glimpse of him at the event.

The singer made quite a statement with his outfit: He sported a red leather jacket, and paired it with a black shirt underneath. A sparkling choker around his neck added a dash of drama to the ensemble.

On Instagram, V kept fans updated with interesting snaps from Paris, which captured moments from his time at the fashion show.

2) BLACKPINK's Lisa

In addition to V, the other K-pop idol who took the event by storm was BLACKPINK's Lisa. The Thai-born South Korean rapper was the star of the fashion event as she donned a chic black outfit with a bare back.

The Lalisa creator also danced to her infamous solo track for fans, and even impressed them with pole dancing at the after party. Lisa is Celine's global ambassador and is frequently seen endorsing products from the French label.

3) Park Bo-gum

Another South Korean star who was the main event at the Celine Paris Fashion Week show was Park Bo-gum. The Reply 1988 actor is known for his high brand reputation and huge global fanbase.

Park Bo-gum rocked an all-black outfit which was complimented by a statement necklace, much like the one sported by his friend, Kim Tae-hyung. A number of fans also praised him for greeting them personally in Paris.

4) Eddie Redmayne

The talented English actor was also a part of the star-studded guest list. Eddie Redmayne appeared at the Celine Paris Fashion Week show in a casual yet classy Celine Varsity jacket.

His sweet interaction with BTS' V is winning hearts on Twitter and Instagram. Fans also cannot seem to stop gushing over Redmayne taking aegyo lessons from BLACKPINK's Lisa.

5) Thomas Brodie Sangster

lachicallorona @lachicalloronaw

BOGUM, LISA Y THOMAS BRODIE SANGSTER JUNTOS

AMO AMO AMO AMO AMO GANE GENTE GANEEEEE!!!!BOGUM, LISA Y THOMAS BRODIE SANGSTER JUNTOSAMO AMO AMO AMO AMO GANE GENTE GANEEEEE!!!! BOGUM, LISA Y THOMAS BRODIE SANGSTER JUNTOSAMO AMO AMO AMO AMO ✨✨✨ https://t.co/mTBlb7YHZL

The Maze Runner star was among the many popular celebrities who attended the Celine Paris Fashion Week show. Thomas Brodie Sangster rocked his all-black outfit and gained attention among K-pop fans after getting clicked with Lisa and Park Bo-gum.

The English actor is recognized globally for his appearances in hit movies like Love Actually, Nowhere Boy, The Maze Runner franchise, and many others.

Needless to say, the Celine Paris Fashion Week show was a blockbuster, with Heidi Slimane's perfectly designed collection being presented at the event, which saw global stars supporting the LVMH group's French ready-to-wear brand.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far