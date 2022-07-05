BLACKPINK's most replayed parts in 6 YouTube videos

BLACKPINK's music and hard work have helped them attract a colossal fandom since their debut. Millions of fans cheer the quartet in every possible way. The girls are called the YouTube Queens for several reasons. One of the reasons is them being the most followed musicians on the video streaming service.

Undoubtedly, the girl group has billions of views on their music videos. However, with YouTube's new feature to find the most replayed part in a video, fans can find out about the most popular section of the MV.

Here are the 6 most replayed parts of BLACKPINK's YouTube music videos.

6 hit sections from BLACKPINK's music videos that fans watch on loop

1) How You Like That - 0:40

In How You Like That, fans love Jennie's part of the chorus. The song was a major success soon after its release and currently has more than 1.1 billion views on YouTube.

Jennie shone throughout the video with her badass attitude and smashing rap. More than that, she was able to start the hair color trend, which was inspired by her look in the MV.

2) Kill This Love - 1:12

It looks like fans love to watch the girls take charge when the chorus hits. Kill This Love, the group's commercially hit track has 1.6 billion views on YouTube. The part fans can't get enough of starts at 1:12 when the girls begin their powerful choreography.

The scene is iconic due to its perfect execution, gritty set, and energetic dynamic.

3) Playing With Fire - 0:08

The dance break in Playing With Fire is the most replayed scene from the song. Beginning at 0:08, viewers loved to see the girls break a leg before they began to sing.

With 761 million views, Playing With Fire is one of BLACKPINK's rookie songs. However, it still managed to win hearts with its exciting and relatable lyrics.

4) BOOMBAYAH - 0:18

Lisa's verse in BOOMBAYAH is the most replayed section from the music video. The girl group made their debut with the track, and it went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year. Lisa began the song with her all-English rap part later, followed by Jennie.

Even after six years of their debut, BOOMBAYAH is going strong with 1.4 billion views so far.

5) DU-DU DDU-DU - 1:16

They hit you with the DU-DU DDU-DU, and every BLINK loves it. The popular hip-hop song from BLACKPINK is the most-watched K-pop song on YouTube and is truly iconic, with multiple records under its tag.

The most replayed part of the song is the group's chorus, which starts at 1:16. The hook step is crazy popular in the K-pop industry, with many idols grooving to it.

6) WHISTLE - 0:20

Apart from BOOMBAYAH, BLACKPINK also released WHISTLE on their hotshot debut. The "Hey Boy" by Jisoo and Lisa's opening sequence is the most replayed part of the music video.

Undoubtedly, the track was also a banger and is still a favorite among many Blinks. So far, it has garnered over 781 million on the video streaming service.

BLACKPINK is all set to entertain their fans with new music videos soon, as the group is said to be preparing for a comeback soon. BLACKPINK's label, YG Entertainment, has not released any official statement yet. However, the quartet confirmed during a Rolling Stone interview that they are working on new music.

The group made their last comeback in 2020 with The Album. Since then, the girls have conquered the fashion world by becoming exclusive faces for luxury fashion houses such as Dior, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, and Celine.

