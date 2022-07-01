BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and Park Bo-gum’s interactions at Paris Fashion Week were nothing less than iconic

CELINE's SS23 shows during Paris Fashion Week involved the celebrated trio of BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and Park Bo-gum. They made headlines when the news of them being invited was publicized. As they departed together in a private jet to Paris, fans could not be more excited for what was to come. The couple of days spent by the trio in Paris gave them ample opportunity to treat their millions of fans to memorable interactions.

V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, is a member of the biggest K-pop group BTS, while Lisa is a member of the biggest K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. Park Bo-gum is beloved in the K-drama industry as everyone's heartthrob.

The three celebrities hardly left each other’s side and brought their fandoms together.

BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Park Bo-gum had the time of their lives at CELINE's SS23 show during Paris Fashion Week

In an industry where artists are always scrutinized and any public interaction has the potential to go viral, there was never any doubt that when these three celebrities would come together, the world would not stop talking about them for days.

CELINE's SS23 shows at Paris Fashion Week led the Korean entertainment industry to hold its breath as BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and Park Bo-gum stole the spotlight. Having the three superstars interact was a treat for millions of fans across the globe.

riah⁷ @swtmilktae #TAEHYUNGxCeline

#LISAXCELINE #BogumxCeline



bogum, taehyung, and lisa actually do exist and they look immaculately beautiful the way they are bogum, taehyung, and lisa actually do exist and they look immaculately beautiful the way they are 😭😭 #TAEHYUNGxCeline#LISAXCELINE #BogumxCelinehttps://t.co/JCI6cdfczI

Professional photographers and fans at the event ensured that all the moments shared by the trio were recorded for their fans to see.

One such clip of BLACKPINK’s Lisa calling BTS’ V “oppa,” a term of respect used by women for elder men, and pulling Park Bo-gum closer for a group picture, has amassed a whopping 13.2 million views on Twitter at the time of writing.

°•-•° @lsbluem 12.2M VIEWS for this clip of lisa calling taehyung "oppa" and pulling bogum in to take a picture together WHAT 12.2M VIEWS for this clip of lisa calling taehyung "oppa" and pulling bogum in to take a picture together WHAT https://t.co/rL9eP15aqs

The same interaction recorded from another angle has amassed 5.7 million views. Fans believe that this particular clip clearly shows Lisa mouthing “oppa."

V @forkthvonly lisa calling taehyung “oppa” and grabbing bogum’s arm for picture is just so pure and cute🥺 I really wish that female and male idols can interact more comfortably like this without anyone making it a big deal lisa calling taehyung “oppa” and grabbing bogum’s arm for picture is just so pure and cute🥺 I really wish that female and male idols can interact more comfortably like this without anyone making it a big deal https://t.co/BRdL6Zv1Ka

It is certainly not everyday that fans get to see BTS and BLACKPINK members interacting. The view count of the clip is proof of the impact even a few seconds of interaction between the two groups' members can have.

In other clips, the interactions were more subtle. While changing for the after-party, as per a fan, BTS’ V came out of the building first but waited for BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Park Bo-gum.

ً @bangpinkthinks Taehyung waited for lisa and bogum this is so sweet :( Taehyung waited for lisa and bogum this is so sweet :( https://t.co/ecJjtMTtBG

lea⁷ @seokjinbit Taehyung, Bogum and Lisa with model Han Ji at the Celine afterparty



GODDAAAAMN THIS PHOTO Taehyung, Bogum and Lisa with model Han Ji at the Celine afterpartyGODDAAAAMN THIS PHOTO https://t.co/2xCgJUkY7I

They even clicked photos with a model and pole danced at the after-party. V grooving as Lisa danced to the hook steps of LALISA for fans was quite exciting for fans as the clip has garnered 2.9 million views on Twitter at the time of writing.

ً @bangpinkthinks Taehyung vibing while lisa dancing to lalisa now why this is so adorable Taehyung vibing while lisa dancing to lalisa now why this is so adorable https://t.co/uoiNKoI9VA

⇄ @bwixkoo i never thought i will see taehyung on a pole dance bar during pride month i never thought i will see taehyung on a pole dance bar during pride month https://t.co/o2qFxgVpkH

ｂｏｙｆｒｉｅｎｄ @fanboylizlalisa lisa doing pole dance lisa doing pole dance https://t.co/91EnfpuYVw

Additionally, upon returning to South Korea, the BTS member posted adorable photos with his hyung Park Bo-gum. He even told fans that he would upload more photos one by one.

「 claire ⁷ 」 @btstranslation7



op: i’ve been waiting for this



+picture of taehyung with actor park bogum, smiling (as posted on insta)

+picture of taehyung smiling (as posted on weverse)



taehyung: hyung just sent me like 50 pictures so i guess i'll slowly… start posting those weverse 220628 @bts_twtop: i’ve been waiting for this+picture of taehyung with actor park bogum, smiling (as posted on insta)+picture of taehyung smiling (as posted on weverse)taehyung: hyung just sent me like 50 pictures so i guess i'll slowly… start posting those weverse 220628 @bts_twtop: i’ve been waiting for this 😍💜+picture of taehyung with actor park bogum, smiling (as posted on insta)+picture of taehyung smiling (as posted on weverse)taehyung: hyung just sent me like 50 pictures so i guess i'll slowly… start posting those https://t.co/gxreWq6n0n

The trio’s powerful influence made them trend on social media even days after the event. On the personal front, BTS’ V is currently preparing for his solo album and he will be releasing a spinoff to In the SOOP with his friendship squad in July. BLACKPINK may be gearing up for a group comeback. Meanwhile, Park Bo-gum was reportedly in talks for a new variety show starring Park Seo-joon, Ahn Bo-hyun and Ji Chang-wook.

