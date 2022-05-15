Park Seo-joon, Park Bo-gum, Ahn Hyo-seop, and Ji Chang-wook in talks for a new variety show

Four Korean heartthrobs, namely Park Seo-joon, Park Bo-gum, Ahn Hyo-seop, and Ji Chang-wook, have received offers to feature in a brand-new variety program by producer-director Kim Sung-yoon, famous for Itaewon Class and the ongoing The Sound of Magic.

As reported by South Korean news outlet YTN on May 13, the variety show will be inspired by a travel entertainment show. While none of the four actors have explicitly confirmed their roles, reports state that Ahn Bo-hyun and Ji Chang-wook have received offers already.

A travel variety show with Park Bo-gum, Ahn Hyo-seop, Ji Chang-wook and Park Seo-joon is reportedly in the talks

On May 13, YTN reported that four Korean A-list actors were being roped in for a new travel-based entertainment show. The show will reportedly be helmed by popular director Kim Sung-yoon, who has worked with all four actors previously.

The director reportedly sent offers to his Itaewon Class actors Park Seo-joon and Ahn Hyo-seop, Love in the Moonlight actor Park Bo-gum, and The Sound of Magic star Ji Chang-wook. Regarding the news, each actor’s agency made statements.

A representative from Park Bo-gum’s Blossom Entertainment stated,

“Producer Kim Sung-yoon did mention he was planning a new variety show and asked Park Bo Gum if he would be able to appear on the show, but nothing has been confirmed. He is currently reviewing his schedule.”

Park Seo-joon’s agency, Awesome ENT, commented:

“We only received an inquiry about whether it is possible for him (Park Seo-joon) to fit [the show into] his schedule, but we do not know the specific details, such as the program’s plans, nature of it, and cast.”

Meanwhile, Ahn Bo-hyun’s agency, FN Entertainment, has raised fans' expectations. A representative said:

“We received an offer from PD Kim Seong-yoon and are reviewing it.”

Finally, Ji Chang-wook’s agency Glorious Entertainment confirmed that the actor has received an offer but clarified that "nothing concrete has been decided yet.”

If all the actors agree to do the travel entertainment show, it will raise everyone's excitement bar off the charts. All four actors are considered prominent and influential celebrities in the K-drama industry, and fans will love the opportunity to see the quartet collaborate.

Park Seo-joon is involved in his Marvel sequel feature, while Park Bo-gum is busy with his return from the military service. Ahn Hyo-seop is just fresh out of Business Proposal’ fame, and Ji Chang-wook is busy enchanting the audience as a magician in The Sound of Magic.

It will be interesting to see what new avatars they bring to the public in the new reality show, if they choose to participate.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee