Netflix's new K-drama 'The Sound of Magic' sets new records as it garners international traction

The new and trending K-drama The Sound of Magic has garnered a lot of attention. Viewers from around the globe have tuned in to watch the mesmerizing series filled with magic and wonder. Staying committed to the overall K-drama culture, the series features love, hardships, betrayal and everything in between that make Korean productions so engrossing and addictive in the first place.

According to Flix Patrol, this Korean drama from Netflix ranked first in 'Netflix Popular TV Programs' in a total of 15 countries around the globe. It also came fifth in the overall streaming rankings.

The Sound of Magic gains popularity in 15 countries including India

A Netflix original, The Sound of Magic is a Korean drama series that was released simultaneously in 190 countries on May 6, 2022. Soon after, the show earned recognition worldwide for its well-crafted storyline and brilliant cinematography. The Sound of Magic is based on a webtoon of the same name, which was written and drawn by Ha II-Kwon. He is well-known for his work in Sambong Barbershop, The God of Bath, and more.

According to Google ratings, the show has a 98% viewership rating with reviewers commending the production team and actors for their efforts. The show also has an 8/10 IMDb rating, which has added to its popularity internationally.

The series is quite different from usual K-dramas because the actors sing and dance freely, which is typically not seen in Korean productions. Director Kim Sung-yoon was the first to take on the challenge of combining a musical and a drama in the Korean film industry. Director Kim explained that he did not intend to make a musical initially, but he brought in the element to maximize the main character’s emotions.

The Sound of Magic contains several scenes of teenagers dancing and singing together, and they have touched the viewers' hearts. They have especially caught the fancy of Indians, who grew up with Bollywood which is famous for adding musical elements to bring in extra vibrancy.

According to Flix Patrol, the K-drama series ranked #1 as the 'Most Viewed TV Program' in 15 countries, including Bahrain, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Oman, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, and more.

Brief summary of 'The Sound of Magic'

With an indicative opening line, “Do you believe in magic?”, this Korean drama series narrates how a kind and mysterious magician Ri Eul (played by Ji Chang-wook) helped change lives.

He suddenly appears in front of a girl named Yoon A Yi (played by Choi Seong-Eun) who is forced to bear many responsibilities as an adult. On the other side, we have a boy named Nam II Deung (played by Hwang In-yeop), who is also an unhappy teenager like A Yi.

As both the teenagers begin to allow themselves to learn and indulge in the thrill of Ri Eul’s magic, they learn that having faith in oneself is vital for overcoming the obstacles that plague their lives.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee