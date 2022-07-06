All of BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s outfits in the LALISA music video

BLACKPINK’s Lisa shook the internet with her solo song LALISA from her album of the same name. The powerful track speaks volumes about the idol’s intention to make it a huge hit. From her amazing vocals to stunning outfits, the Money singer made headlines for all the right reasons.

Lisa’s show-stopping looks, from the red carpet to the airport, make her the fashion icon that K-pop fans obsess about. Her music video for LALISA was no different, as it served BLINKs with top-notch outfits from some of the industry's eminent designers and labels.

So, here's a breakdown of all of her iconic looks from the music video.

The Thai goddess, the girl boss, and the racer: All 14 looks from BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s LALISA music video

1) The casual fun outfit

Taetae @taewinterbearer She looks so cute in this outfit She looks so cute in this outfit https://t.co/v2pcBRvqGg

With a bright pink and white jacket from Isabel Marant's Spring collection on a nude top, BLACKPINK’s Lisa hit this look like a professional. The high-waisted shorts from Pony Stone lent her a playful and comfortable style.

2) The streetwear style

Taetae @taewinterbearer This is such a baddie outfit. LOVE IT. This is such a baddie outfit. LOVE IT. https://t.co/HcxTJEMc5l

This look is probably the most terrific one in the music video given her smoldering appearance. She adorns a casual oversized hoodie and shorts. The showstoppers of this outfit, however, are the thigh-high boots. Her hair looked spectacular with white highlight extensions and a beanie.

3) The Thai dress

This couture gold outfit worn by BLACKPINK’s Lisa was a modern take on the traditional Thai dress. Thai fashion house Asava exclusively designed the dress for the idol’s music video. The gold embellishments in the dress heavily complemented the accessories Lisa wore.

4) Checkered pants

In her LALISA music video, Lisa experimented with a lot, not just in terms of style but also in her concepts. She drove an ATV and surprised fans with her girl boss moment. The tank top paired with black-and-white checkered pants from Celine made BLINKS berserk.

5) The POLISA look

The elegant black suit and belt buckle statement piece looked stunning on BLACKPINK’s Lisa. With a megaphone speaker in her hand, the idol created an extraordinarily powerful impact. The ‘POLISA’ detailing in the music video was thoughtful as well.

6) Gold goddess

Covered in gold embellishments from head to toe, the outfit from Paco Rabanne’s Spring RTW 2021 collection was the most iconic in the LALISA music video. The headdress added to the fierce look BLACKPINK’s Lisa was aiming for, and also made her look like a mythical goddess.

7) The iconic blazer

With a darker theme to this outfit, Lisa extensively uplifted her fashion game. The power-shoulder blazer and skirt were part of No Name’s REDO Collection. The Kiki platform boots from Marc Jacobs were the cherry on top of this outfit.

8) The couture jumpsuit

BLACKPINK's Lisa not only grabbed attention by riding a Ducati but also with her fierce couture jumpsuit from Alexandre Vauthier’s Spring 2021 collection. She also wore the Robert Wun AW 2021 Ready to wear jacket that complemented the overall.

9) The sequined black dress

Taetae @taewinterbearer This dress is so This dress is so 🔥 https://t.co/ypOSgGm6jk

This black sequined dress for BLACKPINK’s Lisa is from Alexandre Vauthier’s collection. Fans also recognized it from her teaser photoshoot for the LALISA music video. The idol looked gorgeous and gave a chic vibe.

10) The racer girl-inspired outfit

The singer broke the internet with this Sevali leather t-shirt and motorbike skirt. Her stunning visuals along with the defined outfit brought out her toned body. She also wore boots from the Demonia Emily collection.

11) The pole dancing Lisa

This custom-cut black dress from Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring 2020 collection won the hearts of BLINKs. They adored how beautiful Lisa looked, especially when she partakes in pole dancing.

12) The princess look

Taetae @taewinterbearer The visual is everything The visual is everything 😍 https://t.co/l5su0MWcFN

This is the first look we come across in the LALISA music video and it's enough to keep you hooked for the rest. The iconic black gown is a piece from Giambattista Valli’s Spring 2019 couture collection.

13) Black and golden corset

This black satin corset with metallic gold motifs is from Vivienne Westwood’s Portrait Collection. BLACKPINK’s Lisa complemented it with BVLGARI jewelry that looked ravishing with the fit. BLINKs loved this tribute to her Thai heritage and admired her for the same.

14) The contrast dance outfit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is a show stopper and she proves it with each outfit in the LALISA music video. This monochromatic number, with an embellished white crop-top and cargo pants, looked extraordinarily splendid with her pitch-black hair.

