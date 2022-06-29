BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa's video of trying pole dancing goes viral

BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa have yet again taken the internet by storm. Spin or Bin Music, a blog account about music, posted clips of the two biggest K-pop idols pole dancing at Celine's after-party. The duo seemed like they had plenty of fun doing so, too.

The BTS member looked shy but nailed the swing, while the BLACKPINK rapper struggled a bit and even asked the dancer to try it one more time. Nevertheless, the two idols had a gala time.

𝓵 @iamtheggg no because who taught him to pole dance this well user @BTS_twt speak no because who taught him to pole dance this well user @BTS_twt speak 🎤 https://t.co/Cpp11snjoq

The K-pop A-listers, who are part of the biggest boy and girl group, attended Celine Fashion Week in Paris alongside the K-drama industry's heartthrob, Park Bo-gum. The chemistry between the trio was palpable, as fans witnessed a never-seen-before scenario of the three top superstars interacting.

Fans go berserk over watching BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa try out pole dancing

BLACKPINK's Lisa having fun pole dancing at CELINE's After Party in Paris. BLACKPINK's Lisa having fun pole dancing at CELINE's After Party in Paris. 🔥https://t.co/o0UdOaXJX0

BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and Park Bo-gum arrived in South Korea after a few days of fun in Paris. The trio attended Celine's Paris Fashion Week and met with some of the biggest names in Hollywood too, including Eddie Redmayne and Diana Silvers.

The three Korean superstars not only stole the spotlight at the fashion week, but it seems they were the life of the after-party too. Spin or Bin Music, a music blog, posted videos of BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa trying their hand at pole dancing. The two idols tried dancing separately.

In one video, Lisa can be seen laughing while trying to take a swing at the pole dancing. As the first attempt did not go well, the Thai rapper gestured to the dancers to have a go at it one more time. The second time worked its charm as Lisa jumped a bit higher and successfully circled the pole.

This is the most wholesome pole dance I've ever seen... Lisa, I want the other way This is the most wholesome pole dance I've ever seen... Lisa, I want the other way 😭 https://t.co/MgT9IyWeEu

In another video, BTS' V was captured having a go at pole dancing quite smoothly. The idol smiled wide with a jacket tied to his waist and soon started swirling along with another dancer.

Reactions to the two biggest K-pop idols, BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa, interacting at the event have already made fans go crazy, and the pole dancing after-party videos have become a cherry-on-top moment for them. Park Bo-gum wasn't seen in these clips.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the two videos below.

jamie 𓂋✷ in the box @cheonsaltan never thought id see a bts and bp member drunkenly pole dance with eo in a wild parisian club together twitter.com/moominiies/sta… never thought id see a bts and bp member drunkenly pole dance with eo in a wild parisian club together twitter.com/moominiies/sta…

⇄ @bwixkoo i never thought i will see taehyung on a pole dance bar during pride month i never thought i will see taehyung on a pole dance bar during pride month https://t.co/o2qFxgVpkH

𝓁 @lalisasweetner this was perhaps lisa’s best trip to paris so far, she was with friends, being care free, attended the celine show after 2 long years, got to pole dance and party in a club as she should and attended dinner parties with her besties. this is the life of an it girl i must say this was perhaps lisa’s best trip to paris so far, she was with friends, being care free, attended the celine show after 2 long years, got to pole dance and party in a club as she should and attended dinner parties with her besties. this is the life of an it girl i must say

LISAA BAILANDO POLE DANCE HELPPP???!?!?! https://t.co/cRFQ4jhbj0

mk | @luvsickgtt why is everyone acting like lisa didn't pole dance before??? y'all are way to sensitive i mean let them enjoy why is everyone acting like lisa didn't pole dance before??? y'all are way to sensitive i mean let them enjoy https://t.co/RwFrEDZsLg

ime :3 @eunwooism bogum in the crowd pretending not to see taehyung & lisa pole dancing bogum in the crowd pretending not to see taehyung & lisa pole dancing https://t.co/fIiqVu67iw

Meanwhile, BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and Park Bo-gum's interactions and public appearances made fans stop worrying about fanwars.

The artists seemed to be at ease with each other, which led to many fans commenting that there was no way the trio was not acquaintances or at least friends.

There were multiple moments when the K-celeb trio of BTS' V, BLACKPINK'S Lisa, and Park Bo-gum became the center of attention. Whether for their outfits, meeting fans, interacting in front of the cameras, or possibly flying together to the event, Celine Paris Fashion Week was a dream come true for fans.

