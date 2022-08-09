BLACKPINK's BORN PINK world tour is here: Dates and cities announced

YG Entertainment treated millions of fans worldwide with the news of BLACKPINK’s much-awaited BORN PINK World Tour. The tour is titled the same as the group’s upcoming album release. The company has already released dates spanning from October 2022 to June 2023, showcasing how busy and exciting the year will be for fans and the quartet.

The quartet will kick off their world tour in South Korea and head to the United States, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The exciting part is that the tour does not end in June 2023.

The teaser poster, released on August 9 has an “and more” section written at the bottom, suggesting that there will be more cities the quartet will visit.

BLACKPINK 2022 BORN PINK World Tour: Nine exciting months await the BLINK fandom

Just a day after K-pop’s biggest girl group, BLACKPINK, celebrated its sixth anniversary, the agency released the dates for their 2022–23 world tour. BLINKs, the quartet’s fandom, had been starving for group content, especially with the release of an album, and have voiced their dismay multiple times.

However, worries took a backseat when YG Entertainment announced the BORN PINK World Tour.

The BORN PINK World Tour will take BLACKPINK members across the world. It was previously reported that the upcoming world tour would be the “largest-scale world tour in K-pop girl group history.” The cities and dates announced for the next tour spanning nine months already seem to hint at it.

In 2022, BLACKPINK will perform in South Korea, the United States, the UK and Europe from October to December. The exact dates are as follows:

15 and 16 October, 2022 - Seoul

25 October, 2022 - Dallas

29 October, 2022 - Houston

2 November, 2022 - Atlanta

6 and 7 November, 2022 - Hamilton

10 and 11 November, 2022 - Chicago

14 and 15 November, 2022 - Newark

19 November, 2022 - Los Angeles

30 November, 2022 - London

1 December, 2022 - London

5 December, 2022 - Barcelona

8 December, 2022 - Cologne

11 and 12 December, 2022 - Paris

18 December, 2022 - Berlin

22 December, 2022 - Amsterdam

Next year, 2023, will take the group through different parts of Asia and Australia and round it off in New Zealand. The dates for the BORN PINK World Tour in 2023 are as follows:

7 and 8 January, 2023 - Bangkok

12 and 14 January, 2023- Hong Kong

20 January, 2023 - Riyadh

28 January, 2023 - Abu Dhabi

4 March, 2023 - Kuala Lumpur

11 March, 2023 - Jakarta

18 March, 2023 - Kaohsiung

25 March, 2023 - Manila

13 May, 2023 - Singapore

10 and 11 June, 2023 - Melbourne

16 and 17 June, 2023 - Sydney

21 June, 2023 - Auckland

BLACKPINK has a hectic year up ahead of them. The group will first pre-release a single titled PINK VENOM on August 19 at 1:00 pm KST. The album will be released next month, in September. It was also reported that the quartet is filming two music videos for the new album.

YG Entertainment has not yet updated venues and ticket details for the BORN PINK World Tour. Fans can look forward to updates in the future as they step closer to the comeback D-Day.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora