BLACKPINK announces comeback with BORN PINK, fans say 'no more clowning'

After two long years, BLACKPINK is finally returning. One of the biggest K-pop girl groups, BLACKPINK released a schedule trailer with a comeback announcement video on August 1 at midnight KST. Twitter was naturally in uproar as the official announcement was a highly-anticipated event.

YG Entertainment announced the comeback with a bold and elegant visual teaser. The album, titled BORN PINK, will be released in September. Giving fans an earlier present will be a pre-released single that will drop in August.

The fun does not end there for BLINKs. The Kill This Love singers will also be embarking on the biggest world tour for a female group in K-pop history in October.

Social media goes berserk over BLACKPINK’s comeback announcement

Jisoo, Rose, Jennie and Lisa will be returning with a full group album in over two years soon. After multiple protest trucks and demands for a comeback, YG Entertainment (YGE) dropped the announcement news with a video teaser on August 1.

The music video of the album’s title track will be one of YGE’s biggest productions in the company’s history, making the comeback worth the wait.

The stunning visual teaser releases broad plans for the girl group’s comeback. On Twitter, the hashtag #TheComeback began trending soon enough. Three hours after the release, the hashtag trended with 330.7k tweets at No. 9 while the group’s name trended at No. 6 with 1.3 million tweets.

BPGN 2 @BPGlobalNews2

It's showing different worldwide trends every page refresh



BLACKPINK IS COMING

BORN PINK IS COMING

.@BLACKPINK actually broke Twitter.It's showing different worldwide trends every page refresh😅BLACKPINK IS COMINGBORN PINK IS COMING#TheComeback

Fans’ excitement for the group's comeback was all over the roof. As one of the biggest fandoms, BLINKs hyped up the release as much as they could. Calling it “a new era,” “no more clowning” and “August is for BLACKPINK,” emotions ran high for fans who waited nearly two years for all four members to get together for an album.

ODINI🇲🇽|🎮| BP IS COMING @roseyakult



BORN PINK IS COMING

BLACKPINK IS COMING

#TheComeback

THE MUSIC INDUSTRY STARTED TO SHAKE BORN PINK IS COMINGBLACKPINK IS COMING#TheComeback

The girls have consistently teased fans that they are working on a new album throughout the year. Additionally, YGE even deleted a video when Somi accidentally opened the door to Jennie practicing a song.

BORN PINK will reportedly have "one or more" tracks produced by OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder. The American singer-songwriter had previously dished about the group’s upcoming album, calling it “very true to their sound.”

Meanwhile, 2022 seems to be going great for BLACKPINK fans. The girl group recently collaborated with PUBG on their AI avatars performing at its The Virtual concert. They also released a music video of the song, Ready for Love, which again made waves.

Reports of a BLACKPINK comeback have been in the news since the start of 2022. However, it only recently became clear that August is the month of fierce girl group competition when YGE officially confirmed the DDU-DU DDU-DU singers’ album release.

This month will also see the return of the popular second generation girl group Girls’ Generation with a full group reunion (FOREVER 1), third generation representative girl group TWICE (Talk that Talk) will also be making their return after renewing their contracts and so is fourth generation’s popular girl group IVE (After Like).

The release schedule for BORN PINK includes a pre-release single to be unveiled in August. The album will be released in September and the group will embark on a world tour in October. It will be interesting to see the reception the album gets, especially the new avatar that the girls will showcase to the audience.

