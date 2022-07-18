OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder dishes on BLACKPINK’s comeback album

OneRepublic's lead vocalist Ryan Tedder has worked with BLACKPINK on their comeback album. Ryan Tedder confirmed that he worked with the girl group and has “one or two” tracks in the quartet’s new album.

Tedder also dished some details about the K-pop group’s new album. Without revealing much, he said that the album “is very true to their sound” in an interview with Good Morning America. Additionally, the OneRepublic member even talked about his love for the group, sharing that he had their posters on his walls.

Every little detail of a BLACKPINK comeback is important for fans, especially when they have waited nearly two years for it. After a few teases, the biggest K-pop girl group’s collaboration with has now been confirmed.

BLACKPINK’s much-awaited comeback to have songs from OneRepublic member Ryan Tedder

BLINKs now have more insights into BLACKPINK’s August comeback. After nearly two years of waiting, fans will be seeing the quartet returning with a full group album release. The waiting period saw many protesting online and sending trucks to YG Entertainment to demand a musical release.

The wait seems worth it, considering the Secrets pop band OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder worked on the album as a producer. The singer-songwriter confirmed that he worked with Jennie and Rosé in particular and wrote songs with them.

One of the many ways the Lovesick singers are dragged by others is netizens saying that their albums do not have any contributions with the members. However, Tedder’s comment gives fans a sweet surprise.

“All I can confirm is that I have worked on BLACKPINK material. I did write with the girls themselves. I did, I think, one of the only sessions they’ve done outside of Korea we did in [Los Angeles]. With Jennie, Rosé, a handful of them.”

Before talking more about the album, Tedder shared how big of a BLINK he was, so much so that his wife thought it was weird. He shared that he has the “phenomenal” quartet’s posters on his walls.

“They’re phenomenal, they’re so sweet, they’re so talented. I’m a huge BLACKPINK fan. Their posters are all over my wall. My wife thinks it’s weird. We wake up and there’s a BLACKPINK poster on the ceiling.”

Tedder then shared that a couple of his produced songs have been included in the quartet’s album. He did remain quiet on many things, but confirmed the album to be "very true to their sound."

“I genuinely love BLACKPINK and so I can’t tell you what’s coming out. I think one or two of my songs have made the album from what I’ve been told. And the stuff that I did with them I can just say that it’s very true to their sound. They wrote it so it was very much me just supporting them, their ideas and it’s cool as hell.”

Ryan Tedder @RyanTedder For the record - no idea what is or isn’t 100% on the BPink album… but ya- we did some cool stuff and (God willing), some of it made the album ;))) 🤘🏼 For the record - no idea what is or isn’t 100% on the BPink album… but ya- we did some cool stuff and (God willing), some of it made the album ;))) 🤘🏼❤️

This is the second time the girl group has collaborated with OneRepublic’s Tedder. The artists previously worked together on the 2020 track Bet You Wanna (featuring Cardi B) from The Album.

Earlier this month, YG Entertainment shared that the K-pop girl group are almost done recording their new album, which will be the group's first release since their first full-length album, The Album, in October 2020.

Meanwhile, the Ddu-Du Ddu-Du singers will be returning with a lot of fanfare as it will bring “the largest-scale world tour in K-pop girl group history” to millions of fans around the globe.

