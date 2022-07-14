BGMI x BLACKPINK collaboration officially announced for July 2022

BGMI players have been eagerly waiting for the announcement of the BLACKPINK concert. Since PUBG Mobile players have already learned about it and are ardently waiting for it, Battlegrounds Mobile India players will now have the chance to enjoy it too.

Krafton is collaborating with K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK once again and is hosting a one-of-a-kind concert that fans will remember for days to come. The group consists of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé, who are uniting to host their first in-game concert, THE VIRTUAL.

BLACKPINK and BGMI collaboration for the upcoming 2.1 update detailed

Schedule for the arrival of the 2.1 update in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

A couple of days ago, the 2.1 update was rolled out for players who enjoy PUBG Mobile. However, BGMI players received the latest update earlier today. As per the official confirmation from the developers, mobile gamers who use the Indian version of the game will be able to download the update today. The schedule is given below:

Android – Between 12:30 PM to 6:30 PM

iOS – 4 PM

Mobile gamers can log in tomorrow, July 15, 2022, to collect tickets for the BLACKPINK concert, THE VIRTUAL, that will take place in the battle royale game. The concert will air from July 23 to July 24 and from July 30 to July 31, 2022.

Before tuning into the concert, mobile gamers must download the resource pack available in-game from July 16, 2022. During the concert, players can expect to hear hits like:

How You Like That

Ice Cream

Forever Young

Kill This Love

Don't Know What To Do

Highlights of the 2.1 update in BGMI

Here are some of the highlights that players can enjoy in BGMI:

A new mode called Ancient Secret: Arise can be enjoyed on Erangel, Livik, and Miramar. Players can head over to Scarab and Jackal Ruins to solve puzzles and enter the Emperor Temple to defeat the Boss Monster.

A new sniper rifle named Lynx AMR is being introduced to the game. The weapon can take down players wearing Level 3 Helmets and Level 3 Armors.

Weapons like UMP 45, Tommy Gun, and Micro UZI have been balanced.

If a vehicle explodes, players will get knocked down and not killed.

A new sound training system will help mobile gamers to have an immersive experience by enhancing their map awareness.

Android and iOS users can download the latest BGMI update today.

