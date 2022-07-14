BGMI 2.1 update schedule for July 2022: Patch notes and release time for Android and iOS

BGMI's new 2.1 update is set to introduce the fan favorite Ancient Secret mode. This has created a massive buzz in the Indian gaming community. The introduction of the update will bring an end to the month-long wait since the release of the beta variant.

Krafton recently released a video featuring popular streamers like Mazy, Shreeman Legend, Soul Aman, and Payal Gaming, who talked about the patch notes in the update. In addition, an announcement regarding the release date and time of the update was made by the developers.

What are the major features added to the new BGMI 2.1 update?

1) Ancient Secret: Arise mode

The main attraction of the new update is the introduction of the Ancient Secret: Arise mode. It is set to blend several new features with some old but unique features. Here's an overview of the same:

New Lobby: Users playing Ancient Ruins: Arise will find a new themed lobby while waiting in the Spawn Island. The animation will show Boss Monster trying to catch the airplane.

Scarab Ruins and Jackal Ruins: Players can go to these ruins and solve puzzles to receive unique loot.

Sandstorm City: Sandstorm City will spawn randomly across Erangel, Livik, and Miramar. In these areas, players can find a Scarab Charm, which they can use to activate the self-revive option upon being knocked by opponents.

Emperor Temple: Boss Monster can be found on Emperor Temple when it starts floating in the air, and gamers can take it down to get great loot.

2) New Sniper Rifle - Lynx AMR

A powerful Sniper Rifle called the Lynx AMR is set to be added to BGMI in the new update. The weapon's bullets can travel through vehicles and can knock down an enemy wearing a Level 3 vest or helmet.

3) Changes to weapons

Krafton has made the following changes to weapons in the new variant of BGMI:

UMP 45: Reduction in the burst fire range while spraying using ADS

Tommy Gun: Increase in the damage-per-bullet value

Micro UZI: Increase in the damage-per-bullet value over a long distance

4) Vehicle explosion

Previously, gamers would perish if they were close to a vehicle explosion. However, in the new 2.1 version, they will only get knocked down, giving them an opportunity to survive longer in the game.

5) Sound Training

A new Sound Training Mode will be incorporated in the 2.1 update, which will allow players to enhance their map awareness by training their ears to learn and locate the footsteps and gunshots around them.

When will BGMI 2.1 update be available on Android and iOS devices?

Earlier today, Krafton took to the official website of BGMI to announce the release date and time of the new July update.

Snippet showing Krafton's announcement of the 2.1 update's release date and time (Image via Sportskeeda)

Android (Google Play): Starts rolling out between 12.30 pm - 6.30 pm IST on July 14

iOS (Apple App Store): Starts rolling out at 4.00 pm IST on July 14

Krafton has requested users to connect their devices to a Wi-Fi network as the update is large and will consume a significant amount of data. Furthermore, they have urged players to be patient as some devices might take longer to show the update.

