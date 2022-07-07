BGMI 2.1 update: Expected release date, new features, leaks, and more

The acclaimed battle royale game BGMI is currently celebrating one year of its release. Within this timespan, the title has surpassed 100 million downloads, making it one of the most popular games in the Indian gaming market.

To enrich the gaming experience, the developers release updates from time to time. These updates introduce new modes, mechanics, features, items, cosmetics, and a lot more.

With the ongoing 2.0 update coming to a conclusion, the 2.1 update is set to be released shortly. However, Krafton is yet to announce an official release date for the July update.

Details about the release date of BGMI's forthcoming 2.1 update

Every new update in Battlegrounds Mobile India usually arrives around 60 days after the previous update. However, there have been cases where an update has appeared before the stipulated time.

The forthcoming 2.1 update in July is set to be the fourth major update in 2022. Following the success of the last three updates, the new update will aim to exceed the expectations of players across the country.

The 2.1 update is expected to appear on the Google Play Store (for Android users) and the Apple Store (for iOS users) between 13 July and 16 July. However, since the PUBG Mobile update will be available on 13 July, the most likely date for the update's release in BGMI is 15 July.

Krafton released the most recent 2.0 update a few days before the conclusion of the existing RP. Meanwhile, the ongoing M12 Toy World-themed Royale Pass is set to conclude on 18 July, leading to the stipulated time frame.

BGMI players must notify their in-game friends to update their game once the 2.1 update is released. Otherwise, they will face issues when trying to play together as the title prevents players on different versions from teaming up.

Furthermore, following the tradition of the last few updates, the new Cycle 3 Season 7 will also be added along with the Month 13 RP in the upcoming update on 19 July.

Leaked features that BGMI players may see in the upcoming Month 13 RP

Several YouTubers work as beta testers for the game and are able to leak information about upcoming features.

Based on leaks, the upcoming July update will continue to celebrate the First Anniversary theme and will also take players on a walk down memory lane with the Ancient Temple mode.

Here's a look at the various features that are set to be incorporated in the upcoming 2.1 update in BGMI:

New guns - Lynx AMR and AC VAL Revamped control buttons and UI New mini-map changes Ancient Temple mode 2.0 Tactical Backpack Revamped Cheer Park - new Gaming Center and Shopping Center included Major bug fix Shotgun attachment - Quick Loader Throwable - Blue Zone grenade Month 13 Royale Pass First Anniversary event Cycle 3 Season 7 Secret Cave in Livik New health utilities

With so many features expected to be incorporated in the upcoming update, the entire community is looking forward to Krafton releasing the update as soon as possible. Many veteran players who once played the Ancient Temple mode are also expected to return to the game.

