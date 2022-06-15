BGMI M11 RP ending date, M12 Royale Pass release date, and leaked rewards

Over the course of almost a year, BGMI has emerged as one of the most popular Battle Royale titles in the Indian gaming market. Millions of users across the country enjoy playing the game on a regular basis. To enhance their gaming experience, the developers of the game introduce new items from time to time.

However, nothing matches the craze of the monthly Royale Pass. Players eagerly await the release of the RP (Royale Pass) so that they can complete the Pass exclusive missions and get their hands on the various rewards contained in it.

Details of Cycle 2 Season 6 Month 12 Royale Pass release in BGMI

The ongoing M11 (Month 11) Hidden Hunters theme Royale Pass is set to conclude on 17 June 2022, resulting in the RP section staying locked till 18 June 2022. The upcoming M12 (Month 12) Royale Pass will arrive in the game on 19 June 2022 at 07.30 am IST.

The new M12 RP will be based on the 'Toy World' theme and will be available in two different variants. While the Elite Pass variant will be available at 360 UC, the Elite Pass Plus version will have to be purchased at 960 UC.

Leaked rewards that BGMI players may see in the upcoming Month 12 RP

Several YouTubers, working alongside Krafton as BETA testers, have provided leaks about any upcoming updates or additions to the game. Similarly for the Month 12 RP, they have mentioned some leaks in their videos.

Based on the leaks, the upcoming C2S6 Month 12 Royale Pass will be modeled on the Toy World theme. It is set to introduce several new items that players can use to enrich the quality of their inventory.

While the paid section will contain multiple themed rewards, the free RP section will contain a few rewards for players unable to spend money on in-game purchases.

Here's a look at the leaked rewards that are set to be included in the upcoming BGMI Toy World RP:

RP Rank 1: Captain Happy Set along with Crimson Flamegun Mosin Nagant

RP Rank 5: Captain Happy Cover

RP Rank 10: Stellar Sense Bag

RP Rank 15: Spacecraft Stun Grenade, RP Avatar (M1) along with Grasp Victory Emote (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 20: Spacecraft Ornament along with Candle Alert Parachute (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 23: Extreme Outlayer Cover (available in the free RP tab )

RP Rank 25: Extreme Outlayer Set (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 30: Fearlands Plane Finish along with Over Here Emote

RP Rank 35: Cake Feast Win94 (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 40: Happy Times AUG

RP Rank 48: High Elf Cover

RP Rank 50: High Elf Set

Users can also get a hold of these ranked rewards by purchasing RP rank up coupons (each coupon costs 1000 UC) and rank up to 10 RP levels in one go.

The new RP will also contain an adventure arcade game that will enable BGMI players to obtain rewards from previous seasons. To do this, they will have to make use of RP Adventure Tokens to play this new arcade game.

