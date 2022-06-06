How to get cheap BGMI UC in June 2022

BGMI has followed in the footsteps of many popular action games in the gaming market and introduced several in-game items to enhance the battle royale experience of players.

These in-game items can be purchased using the game's currency, Unknown Cash (UC). However, since the UC available in the in-game store is highly priced, users search for alternate websites and apps that can help them get this currency at a lower price.

This is where Codashop has emerged as the perfect alternative, helping gamers across India purchase UC at discounted rates. They can use this UC to buy crates, cosmetics, Royale Pass, and more.

Codashop offers cheap BGMI UC in June 2022

Following PUBG Mobile's ban in India, Midasbuy followed suit. However, when the title was revamped and launched as Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian equivalent of Midasbuy was launched as Codashop.

Krafton has acknowledged Codashop as the official UC store and can be found on the game's website. Many Battlegrounds Mobile India partners and popular YouTubers popularize the use of this site, further highlighting its authenticity.

Players can easily purchase UC from the website by completing simple steps. Here's a guide to buying cheap UCs from Codashop.

They need to visit Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website and tap on the 'UC Store' to make their way to Codashop's website. They can also go to Codashop's website directly on their browser by clicking on this link. Users must enter their in-game UID and select a UC bundle. Next, they should determine the payment method (via Netbanking or UPI apps) and enter their authentic email address to receive the bill online. Gamers have to click on the 'Buy Now' option to finalize a successful transaction. Finally, they can log in to BGMI and check their in-game mailbox to collect UC.

Available offers in Codashop for BGMI players in June 2022

Over time, Codashop has made a name for itself for helping BGMI players purchase Unknown Cash at discounted prices. To make the offers more lucrative, the website offers additional UC and cashback to users when they buy any UC bundle.

Following the success of the past few months, the site has introduced an offer in June 2022 as well.

Here's a look at the discounted prices for UC bundles along with extra UC in June 2022:

Purchase 60 UC at ₹75 and get an additional 3 UC.

Purchase 300 UC at ₹380 and get an additional 40 UC.

Purchase 600 UC at ₹750 and get an additional 90 UC.

Purchase 1500 UC at ₹1900 and get an additional 375 UC.

Purchase 3000 UC at ₹3800 and get an additional 1000 UC.

Purchase 6000 UC at ₹7500 and get an additional 2400 UC

Players can avail this offer before it runs out after a few days. However, if they fail to do so, they need not worry as Codashop will introduce other amazing offers in the future.

Note: Users are advised to carefully read the terms and conditions of the application before making any online purchases.

