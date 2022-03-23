How to get free UC in BGMI 1.9 version: Recommended ways in March 2022

The rise in BGMI's popularity has seen many new players join the game daily. As a result, the demand for the in-game currency (UC) has also skyrocketed. Players can use UC to purchase items in the game and enrich their inventory.

However, many players cannot afford to spend money on the game. Therefore, they search for different methods to get free UC. But they must be aware of fraudulent apps and websites.

Ways to get free UC in BGMI 1.9 version

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is developed and run by Google, which is considered the most trusted tech site in the world. As a result, Battlegrounds Mobile India players can trust the application to obtain free UC.

Players will be handed some easy surveys, which upon completion will reward them with Google Play Credits. The obtained Google Play Credits can be exchanged to get money, which can be further used in the game to purchase UC for free.

2) Giveaways

Giveaways are organized quite frequently on YouTube and LOCO and on other social media platforms by popular content creators and tournament organizers. It is an easy and safe method to receive BGMI UC for free.

Players must follow these channels to know when they are organizing a giveaway. However, they must keep in mind that participating in a giveaway does not ensure winning it. Winning involves a matter of luck.

3) Rooter

Rooter was initially introduced last year. However, its recent collaboration with popular third-party tournament organizers, Skyesports, has made Rooter a popular application that is used by many BGMI players to earn free UC.

Players should log into the app using a Paytm registered number to withdraw money when needed. They must then complete surveys or stream their favorite games on the platform to earn money. Once the money is withdrawn, it can be used to purchase UC.

4) Winzo

Winzo is popularized by several famous Battlegrounds Mobile India streamers who play games on the app during their live streams, proving the app's authenticity. Players can use the platform to enjoy and earn at the same time.

There are plenty of games that can be played for free. The app offers a joining bonus that can be used to play games as well. Winning different games will help players earn money, which they can withdraw by linking their bank accounts with the application after completing the KYC.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Shaheen Banu