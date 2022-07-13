5 best features in PUBG Mobile 2.1 update: New ancient secret mode and more

The beta testing phase is over, and the PUBG Mobile 2.1 update has already been rolled out on 12 July 2022. Mobile gamers can look forward to the exciting collaboration with BLACKPINK, the famous South Korean girl group.

The K-pop girl group is set to perform their first-ever virtual concert in the battle royale game. Aside from the collaboration, a new game mode, Ancient Secret: Arise, can also be enjoyed by battle royale mobile gamers.

PUBG Mobile 2.1 update: 5 best highlights

Here are the five best features of the new PUBG Mobile 2.1 update:

1) First virtual concert

Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose, members of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, are all set to take to the virtual stage for their first in-game concert: THE VIRTUAL. Fans are even more excited as the singers are reuniting after a long gap.

This is PUBG Mobile’s second collaboration with BLACKPINK. The dates of the concert are mentioned below:

22 and 23 July 2022 – North and South America

29 to 30 July 2022 – North and South America

30 and 31 July 2022 – rest of the world

2) New game mode

Ancient Secret: Arise is a new game mode that has been introduced in PUBG Mobile. Players can enjoy this game mode on the following maps:

Erangel

Livik

Miramar

Note: A monument tour of the new game mode can only be enjoyed on Erangel and not on other maps.

3) New weapon and gun changes

A brand new sniper rifle named Lynx AMR has been added to PUBG Mobile. The bullets from this powerful new weapon can even pierce moving vehicles. Enemies wearing a Level 3 helmet and armor can easily be knocked down with a single shot.

Here are the changes that have been made to the existing weapons in the battle royale game:

UMP 45's burst fire range has been decreased.

Micro Uzi's damage over long distance has been increased.

Tommy Gun's damage has also been buffed.

4) Cycle 3 Season 7 (C3S7) and Royale Pass

New Cycle Season (Image via Krafton)

The Cycle Season will commence on 19 July 2022 and will end exactly after two months. There is a new Season Bonus Point Card and limited-time Rating Protection Card that players can claim. Here are the Season rewards:

C3S7 Glasses

C3S7 Set

C3S7 Parachute

C3S7 – QBU

C3S7 Mask

C3S7 Cover

The Royale Pass will be available from 19 July 2022 and will be in effect until 18 August 2022. As always, there are two different versions that are priced at 360 UC and 960 UC.

5) Other changes

Here are some of the other changes made to the battle royale game via its latest update:

Emote buttons have been added to the results screen.

The results screen itself has been reworked so that it is easier for mobile gamers to read the description of the titles.

Two Skyboxes have been added, and players now have more shooting range training options that will help improve their gameplay.

If mobile gamers achieve different highlights, they have the option to win various medals.

Players can now use the Silvanus Mask separately from their inventory without having to equip the Silvanus X-Suit completely.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India, and users from the country should avoid playing the game on their devices. They can play BGMI instead, which is the regional version of the battle royale title.

