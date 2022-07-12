PUBG Mobile 2.1 update patch notes: Ancient Secret mode, BlackPink collab, C3S7 Season, and more

The PUBG Mobile 2.1 update has started rolling out and will be available to everyone within a few hours. Even though some players have familiarized themselves with the new features during beta testing, they are still excited for the official release of the new content in the update.

The collaboration with BlackPink and the first worldwide virtual concert in the battle royale is definitely the patch's main attraction, but Ancient Secret: Arise has also caught the attention of players.

The developers have released the patch notes for the PUBG Mobile 2.1 update, and this provides a complete overview of all the changes and alterations made to the game.

Diving into the PUBG Mobile 2.1 update patch notes

Listed below are the specifics about the different changes and features that will be introduced with the launch of the PUBG Mobile 2.1 update.

Themed Game Mode - Ancient Secret: Arise

“Golden sand fills the air upon Pharaoh's return. Explore the mysteries of the Ancient Secret!”

1) Explore the Ancient Secret: Erangel, Miramar, and Livik maps

2) Monument Tour: Erangel only

PUBG Mobile x BLACKPINK collaboration

BLACKPINK's first global virtual concert in PUBG MOBILE:

Debut Period: 23 July–24 July

Return Period: 30 July –31 July

Ultimate Arena (Available from 11 August)

Features exciting multi-round battles. The first team that wins four rounds will get the win.

Maps: Erangel, Livik

How to enter: Mode Selection - Ranked - Arena

Social changes

Cheer Park

More shooting range training options

Set Trial Crate added: Complete missions to try rare sets within Cheer Park

Two Skyboxes added

Improved pack size of Cheer Park

Chat Room

Added a Friend Invite and Invite Card feature to invite friends to chats quickly

Moments

Added status finishes to Moments

Results improvements

Various medals can be earned by achieving different highlights

Added Emote buttons on the results screen

Added a LIKE All button to quickly LIKE teammates with one tap

Results screen reworked for titles to add more content and allow users to view the descriptions of titles

Players leaving a match will now see their teammates who are still playing on the battlefield

C3S7

Details about Cycle 3 Season 7:

Season Period: 19 July 02:00 am – 19 September 11:59 pm (UTC +0)

Season Rewards: C3S7 Glasses, C3S7 Set, C3S7 Parachute, C3S7 - QBU, C3S7 Mask, C3S7 Cover

C3S7 Glasses, C3S7 Set, C3S7 Parachute, C3S7 - QBU, C3S7 Mask, C3S7 Cover New Season Bonus Point Card and limited-time Rating Protection Card

Royale Pass

Details of Royale Pass Month 13 - Exo-Genesis:

Available from: 19 July 02:00 am – 18 August 11:59 pm (UTC +0)

Price: 360 UC and 960 UC for the two different versions

Other improvements

Silvanus X-Suit: Players can now equip the Silvanus Mask separately from their inventory

Subscriptions: Overhauled the subscription feature and upgraded some single-purpose vouchers to general vouchers

Overhauled the subscription feature and upgraded some single-purpose vouchers to general vouchers Basic Experience: Multiple improvements

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India, and users from the country should avoid playing the game on their devices. They can play BGMI instead, which is the regional version of the battle royale title.

