PUBG Mobile 2.1 update patch notes: Ancient Secret mode, BlackPink collab, C3S7 Season, and more

The PUBG Mobile 2.1 update has started rolling out and will be available to everyone within a few hours. Even though some players have familiarized themselves with the new features during beta testing, they are still excited for the official release of the new content in the update.
The collaboration with BlackPink and the first worldwide virtual concert in the battle royale is definitely the patch's main attraction, but Ancient Secret: Arise has also caught the attention of players.
The developers have released the patch notes for the PUBG Mobile 2.1 update, and this provides a complete overview of all the changes and alterations made to the game.
Diving into the PUBG Mobile 2.1 update patch notes
Listed below are the specifics about the different changes and features that will be introduced with the launch of the PUBG Mobile 2.1 update.
Themed Game Mode - Ancient Secret: Arise
“Golden sand fills the air upon Pharaoh's return. Explore the mysteries of the Ancient Secret!”
1) Explore the Ancient Secret: Erangel, Miramar, and Livik maps
2) Monument Tour: Erangel only
PUBG Mobile x BLACKPINK collaboration
BLACKPINK's first global virtual concert in PUBG MOBILE:
Debut Period: 23 July–24 July
Return Period: 30 July –31 July
Ultimate Arena (Available from 11 August)
Features exciting multi-round battles. The first team that wins four rounds will get the win.
Maps: Erangel, Livik
How to enter: Mode Selection - Ranked - Arena
Social changes
Cheer Park
- More shooting range training options
- Set Trial Crate added: Complete missions to try rare sets within Cheer Park
- Two Skyboxes added
- Improved pack size of Cheer Park
Chat Room
- Added a Friend Invite and Invite Card feature to invite friends to chats quickly
Moments
- Added status finishes to Moments
Results improvements
- Various medals can be earned by achieving different highlights
- Added Emote buttons on the results screen
- Added a LIKE All button to quickly LIKE teammates with one tap
- Results screen reworked for titles to add more content and allow users to view the descriptions of titles
- Players leaving a match will now see their teammates who are still playing on the battlefield
C3S7
Details about Cycle 3 Season 7:
- Season Period: 19 July 02:00 am – 19 September 11:59 pm (UTC +0)
- Season Rewards: C3S7 Glasses, C3S7 Set, C3S7 Parachute, C3S7 - QBU, C3S7 Mask, C3S7 Cover
- New Season Bonus Point Card and limited-time Rating Protection Card
Royale Pass
Details of Royale Pass Month 13 - Exo-Genesis:
- Available from: 19 July 02:00 am – 18 August 11:59 pm (UTC +0)
- Price: 360 UC and 960 UC for the two different versions
Other improvements
- Silvanus X-Suit: Players can now equip the Silvanus Mask separately from their inventory
- Subscriptions: Overhauled the subscription feature and upgraded some single-purpose vouchers to general vouchers
- Basic Experience: Multiple improvements
Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India, and users from the country should avoid playing the game on their devices. They can play BGMI instead, which is the regional version of the battle royale title.