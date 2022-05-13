Krafton announces BGMI 2.0 update release date and time for Android and iOS devices

Much to the excitement of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) fans, the battle royale game is getting its major update today after two months. Fans can look forward to Krafton's collaboration with Neon Genesis Evangelion, a popular Japanese anime series.

As always, Krafton is adding quite a few new features that players are excited about. Gamers can expect significant changes in the Livik map, class map improvements, firearm adjustments, and more.

BGMI 2.0 update arrival time

Time of arrival of the BGMI 2.0 update on Android and iOS devices (Image via Krafton)

The 2.0 update is expected to roll out today, 13 May 2022. As always, the exact time of arrival is different in the case of Android and iOS devices. Details of the time of arrival are given below:

Android: The update is expected to be available on the Google Play Store between 12:30 PM and 8:30 PM IST.

The update is expected to be available on the Google Play Store between 12:30 PM and 8:30 PM IST. iOS: The 2.0 update is expected to roll out at 4 PM on the Apple App Store.

Krafton has requested that players have a WiFi connection so that they can download the update without spending their limited quota on mobile data. The developers have also ensured to keep players informed if the update is delayed.

Expected features of the BGMI 2.0 update

Changes in the Livik map as reflected in the PPUBG Mobile 2.0 update (Image via PUBG Mobile, YouTube)

Since PUBG Mobile is also getting its major update, here are a few features that the patch notes of the battle royale game revealed:

Livik is getting major upgrades, including new weapons, new Utility Task Vehicle, Recall Towers, Supply Shops, and more.

Players will be able to enjoy various minigames in Livik like Random Crates and Treasure Maps, Wild Berries, Soccer Challenge, Storage Room, and Zipline.

Erangel and Miramar will have a new feature called Emergency Pickup, where players can summon a plane and fly towards the safe zone.

Weapons like S12K and S1897 will be adjusted.

Cycle 2 Season 6 and Month 11 Royal Pass will be introduced via the latest update.

The Ban Pan system will also receive significant changes, including new anti-cheat features, security review functions, and improved player experience.

Note: These features are not confirmed as the patch notes for the BGMI 2.0 update have not been revealed officially.

Edited by Shaheen Banu