"BGMI Lite needs to be released so that low-end device owners can compete and show off their real skill-set": BoomBaamBigil, BGMI streamer and content creator

Streamers and content creators are an intrinsic aspect of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). In fact, numerous creators have uploaded hundreds and thousands of videos on YouTube related to the popular mobile battle royale game.

BoomBaamBigil is one such BGMI content creator who is the first ever player to receive 6x Conqueror in a single season. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, BoomBaamBigil talks about his experience as a YouTube content creator, the need for BGMI Lite and more.

BoomBaamBigil's journey as a BGMI content creator

Q. Tell us about your journey as a BGMI content creator. When did you first want to become a YouTuber?

BoomBaamBigil: I started out playing Mini Militia and when BGMI (then PUBG Mobile) came out, I saw the possibilities of personal growth in an industry I wanted to explore. When I grinded and got 3 Conquerors (TPP) in one season, I realized that I need to show the world what I can do. YouTube is the perfect platform to do so.

Q. Gaming is still not considered to be a profession by many in India. Do you have to face any consequences when you want to become a gaming content creator? Were your parents supportive?

BoomBaamBigil: I have gone through all the issues a normal kid in an Indian household had to go through when pursuing a non-traditional job, and the struggle was real. It was due to the fear all parents have that we may ruin our lives, but once I started showing them what I could do, even though it is a non-traditional job, through results, they became my greatest supporters.

Q. YouTubers often have unique nicknames that set them apart from others. What is the story behind naming your channel “BoomBaam Bigil”?

BoomBaamBigil: My idols inspired me to select this name. Jonathan used the word “BoomBam” a lot and "BIGIL” is a movie in which my favorite actor, Vijay, plays the lead.

Q. You are the world’s first ever 6x Conqueror in BGMI in a single season. Can you tell us more about how you achieved this feat?

BoomBaamBigil: I have dedicated around sixteen hours a day to achieving this feat over the course of six weeks. It was tough, but without hardship, how can one achieve their goals in life?

Q. Aside from BGMI, what other games (PC or mobile) do you enjoy?

BoomBaamBigil: I play Mini Militia, PUBG New State, etc. I enjoy most game genres, but battle royale has a special place in my heart. There are always ever-changing challenges in battle royale games.

Q. You are a streamer for uDOG.in. What made you join the organization? How satisfied are you with uDOG and its management staff?

BoomBaamBigil: I always wanted to be a part of an organization where I could be free in a creative and literal sense. I also wanted it to be a nurturing environment so that my talent could be honed to a different level. The management and staff of uDOG India is one of the best I have ever come across during my journey.

Q. How important is it for content creators/streamers to be part of esports or talent management organizations? Do you think these companies have a role to play in boosting the esports ecosystem of the country?

BoomBaamBigil: Content creators, streamers, GFX artists, VFX Artists, and esports athletes are all part of this ecosystem that contributes to the overall growth. One cannot exist without the other. All these start-ups, small and big, have a vital role in driving the growth of the economy in this country.

Q. Many mobile gamers with low-end devices crave BGMI Lite. Do you feel that Krafton should take the necessary steps to release it? Why so?

BoomBaamBigil: Yes, not everyone comes from the same background. While some can afford a good device, some cannot. Hence, it is essential that BGMI Lite needs to be there so that players with low-end devices can compete and show off their real skill-set to the world.

Q. You have over 40K subscribers on your YouTube channel so far. How do you plan on making your channel grow? What type of videos can the audience expect from you in the future?

BoomBaamBigil: I intend to engage in regular streams, we have planned out a schedule that I will be following from now onwards. I also look forward to focusing more on interactive gaming sessions.

Q. What are your words of advice to players who want to pursue gaming as a profession?

BoomBaamBigil: Patience! Life is not easy, but if history has ever proven anything, it is that if a man who has dedication, drive, and works real hard, he will be successful.

