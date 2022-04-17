Jonathan’s insane 1v4 clutch in Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge 2022 is winning hearts

Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge 2022 is live and the Finals of The Grind are all set to conclude today, 17 April 2022. Sixteen qualified teams fought in 24 custom matches in the practice tournament.

GodLike Esports is one of the 16 teams that qualified for the Finals of the invitational tournament. On the second day of the Finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge 2022, The Grind, Jonathan Amaral displayed his skills against Global Esports.

Jonathan’s 1v4 clutch against Global Esports in the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge 2022

In an intense match against Global Esports, Jonathan singlehandedly took down four players and showed why he is one of the best BGMI players. At the beginning of the custom match, he knocked down “GENakuL.”

He was then faced by two Global Esports players, "GEJokerr" and "GEmanya." He dodged the attack and knocked down "Jokerr," followed by "manya." Jonathan ensured to finish "manya" before he proceeded further.

Only "GEaj" remained, who was yet to be eliminated. He, too, was eventually eradicated by Jonathan. However, Neyoo, another GodLike Esports player, aided Jonathan in his quest to finish "Aj."

Position of GodLike Esports at the end of Day 3

Since today marks the end of the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge 2022 The Grind, the situation looks as per the latest standings. Here are the 16 teams and their respective positions:

Orangutan – First

TSM – Second

Skylightz Gaming – Third

Team XO – Fourth

Team SouL – Fifth

Global Esports – Sixth

OR Esports – Seventh

Nigma Galaxy – Eighth

Team Insane Esports – Ninth

Chemin Esports – Tenth

Hyderabad Hydras – Eleventh

GodLike Esports – Twelveth

R Esports – Thirteenth

Entity Gaming – Fourteenth

Team X Spark – Fifteenth

Team Mayhem – Sixteen

Things do not look as bright for GodLike Esports as in the 12th position. Hopefully, by the end of Day 4, they will be able to climb up to the top of the leaderboard.

Prize pool for The Grind (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India; YouTube)

The team that wins the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge 2022, The Grind, will receive ₹1.5 lakhs, followed by Runners Up, entitled to ₹75000. The team securing the third position will receive ₹50000 and the Most Valued Played (MVP) will get ₹40000.

Edited by Srijan Sen