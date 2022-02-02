"BGIS 2021 was a great experience, where we got to see how much the Indian esports scenario has grown": Neyoo of GodLike Esports

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS 2021) was the first official event of the famous battle royale game, BGMI. Teams from all over India took part in intense matches held over nearly two months.

GodLike Esports was one of the sixteen sides to qualify for the Grand Finals of the BGIS 2021 and ultimately placed fourth come the end of the tournament. The team also got the chance to represent India at the prestigious PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC 2021), where they finished thirteenth.

Suraj Nityanand "Neyoo" Majumdar is the entry fragger and assaulter for GodLike Esports. In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Debolina Banerjee, he talked about his journey in the esports world, his love for BGMI, his experience at the BGIS 2021, and more.

Neyoo's take on his esports journey and BGIS 2021

Q. Since you were a PUBG Mobile player before, have you ever felt that the ban on the game stunted the growth of esports in India?

Neyoo: We cannot change what has happened, and we are glad that BGMI is here and is as popular as ever. PUBG Mobile/Battlegrounds Mobile India has played a massive role in developing the esports industry in India. We will do our best to increase the standards of the Indian gaming industry and perform at the highest level.

Q. Were your parents supportive when you wanted to join the professional gaming world? What were you pursuing before?

Neyoo: Initially, it was challenging to convince my parents that I wanted to join the professional gaming world. They were skeptical about building a career as an esports player, and rightly so. Little to no information was available for parents to believe that this was a viable career option back then.

The support increased when they learned more about this world, and I am thankful for it. And I am glad society now understands that this can be a good opportunity for everyone.

Before I took on esports as a career, I pursued my education.

Q. Now that PUBG New State has been released, do you think more BGMI players will shift to the futuristic battle royale game?

Neyoo: PUBG New State is a great game, but I believe that BGMI will retain its players and fanbase. The love that we have for BGMI is unmatched.

Q. From Skyesports Championship 3.0 to OneShot Showdown Season 2: Grand Finals, GodLike Esports has won four back-to-back BGMI tournaments. What is the best aspect of winning an event? How much time do you dedicate to playing BGMI when preparing for such tournaments?

Neyoo: The best aspect of winning a tournament is seeing how proud and happy our parents, management team, and fans are for us. That feeling is second to none. We work extremely hard to win events, and when the benefits of the hard work are reaped, it is a special feeling.

We dedicate about seven to eight hours a day while preparing for tournaments like BGIS. We have practice matches, team discussions, and analysis sessions.

Q. Now that BGIS 2021 has ended, did it live up to your expectations? Which teams did you consider to be your most formidable competitors?

Neyoo: The BGIS 2021 was a great experience, and the level of competition was extremely high. Every team battled against each other intensely. It was great to see how much Indian esports has grown and how good the players are.

As we have said before, every team competing against us at the BGIS 2021 was our toughest competition. When the competition level is so high, it is impossible to single out any side.

Q. You were awarded the MVP of the BGIS 2021. What essential aspects should a player keep in mind if they desire to become the MVP of a major tournament?

Neyoo: Keeping the team's interests ahead of personal interests is essential. If you focus on the team's objectives, you will naturally play better. Winning tournaments like BGIS is only possible with collective efforts, and when your team plays in synergy, you play your best game. As a result, you can become the MVP of any tournament.

Q. Do you think there is a necessity to release a lighter version of BGMI? When do you believe Krafton might come up with BGMI Lite?

Neyoo: A lighter version of BGMI would be a great addition as it would allow more people to download and enjoy the game. I am sure Krafton is doing its best to cater to the needs of its vast audience.

Q. Your YouTube channel, Neyoo, has over 450K subscribers. Do you plan to make your channel grow? What kind of videos can your viewers expect in the foreseeable future?

Neyoo: I am thankful to all the fans who have helped me reach 450K subscribers. I certainly have big plans to grow my channel and create the best content for all my subscribers.

Without giving away too much, I would ask them to be ready for the great content that will come out soon.

Q. What is your message to all the aspiring esports gamers and BGMI content creators who want to be successful someday?

Neyoo: Work hard consistently, as consistency is the key. It is essential to focus on your own goals. Do not pay heed to haters as a lion doesn't concern himself with the opinions of sheep.

Edited by Ravi Iyer