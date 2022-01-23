At what place did GodLike Esports finish in PMGC 2021 Grand Finals and how much prize did it win?

After three exciting days, PMGC 2021 Grand Finals (PUBG Mobile Global Championship) finally concluded today, 23 January 2022. The tournament had a huge prize pool of $3.49 million USD.

GodLike Esports was one of the top sixteen teams who represented their respective regions in the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals.

Before the tournament commenced, the founder of GodLike Esports, Chetan "Kronten" Chandgude, said the following to Sportskeeda Esports with regards to participating in this competition:

"It is difficult for us to put our feelings into words. Our goal has always been to represent India and participate globally. […] We will make India proud and hope that the love and support of our fans continues."

Indian battle royale enthusiasts were curious to witness how the Indian team would fare on the international platform and they were not disappointed.

Ranking and prize money of GodLike Esports in PMGC 2021 Grand Finals

GodLike Esports secured the 13th position in the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals. The team won 57,000 dollars which amounts to approximately INR 42 lakhs.

At the end of Day 1 of the Grand Finals GodLike Esports was at the 16th position. At the end of Day 2, the team was at 14th position followed by Furious Gaming and Fenerbahçe Esports.

Overall standings and respective prize money for other teams

Here are the respective standings and total prize money (including attandance bonus of $30,000) in USD of all the teams:

Winner – Nova Esports ($1.53 million)

First Runner-Up – Natus Vincere ($630K)

Second Runner-Up – Nigma Galaxy ($330K)

4th place – S2G Esports ($180K)

5th place – D’Xavier ($120K)

6th place – Kaos Next Rüya ($90,000)

7th place – Stalwart Esports ($70,500)

8th place – Six Two Eight ($67,500)

9th place – Alpha7 Esports ($64,000)

10th place – The Infinity ($61,500)

11th place – DAMWON Gaming ($60,000)

12th place – Team Secret ($60,000)

13th place – GodLike Esports ($57,000)

14th place – 4Rivals (57,000)

15th place – Fenerbahçe Esports ($51,000)

16th place – Furious Gaming ($51,000)

