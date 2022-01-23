When will PMGC 2021 Grand Finals end today? Last match time revealed

The biggest PUBG Mobile tournament globally, PMGC 2021 (PUBG Mobile Global Championship), is all set to end today. The Grand Finals commenced on 21 January 2022.

The tournament has a prize pool of a whopping 3.49 million dollars, which amounts to INR 29 crores approximately. The champions will take home 1.5 million dollars, and the first runner up and the second runner up will receive 600K dollars and 300K dollars, respectively.

PMGC 2021 Grand Finals end time revealed

The third day of the Grand Finals is underway (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The matches scheduled for today have already commenced, and the schedule is given as follows:

Match 1: Erangel - 4.30 PM IST

Match 2: Miramar - 5.15 PM IST

Match 3: Sanhok - 6.00 PM IST

Match 4: Erangel - 6.45 PM IST

Match 5: Miramar - 7.30 PM IST

Match 6: Erangel - 8.15 PM IST

So the final Classic Erangel match will commence at 8.15 PM IST and conclude at around 8.45 PM IST. By 9 PM IST tonight, battle royale enthusiasts will find out who the winner of PMGC 2021 is.

Where to watch the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals?

The Grand Finals are being streamed on the official YouTube handles of PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players can tap on the name of the games to be redirected to the YouTube channel. Viewers can also stand a chance to win OnePlus smartphones and various in-game rewards.

Teams participating in the Grand Finals

The top sixteen teams from each region proceeded towards their League Finals. The top 16 teams for each region (6 teams from West League Finals, nine teams from East League Finals and the winner of Battleground Mobile India Series 2021) reached the Grand Finals of PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021.

Here are the top sixteen teams:

East League Finals Winners:

DAMWON Gaming

D’Xavier

Stalwart Esports

Nova Esports

Nigma Galaxy

The Infinity

Six Two Eight

Team Secret

4Rivals

West League Finals Winners:

Kaos Next Rüya

Natus Vincere

Furious Gaming

Alpha7 Esports

S2G Esports

1907 Fenerbahçe Esports

Representing India (BGIS 2021):

Also Read Article Continues below

GodLike Esports

Edited by Yasho Amonkar