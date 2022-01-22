PMGC Finals: What is the prize pool distribution for each rank?

The biggest event of the year in PUBG Mobile esports, PMGC 2021, has reached the last stage of the Grand Finals. Sixteen participating teams are fighting it out in the battlegrounds of Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok for three days (21-23 January) to emerge as the global champions of 2021.

With teams based out of two cities, Dubai and Singapore, the competition is the culmination of major official tournaments, like PMWL, PMPL, PEC, and BGIS. Therefore, the developers and sponsors have worked in tandem and announced a prize pool that is the biggest in any PUBG Mobile competition to date.

How is the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals prize pool distributed?

Following the first edition's success of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship, Krafton and Tencent Games have massively increased the competition's prize pool. The total prize pool set for PMGC 2021 Grand Finals is $3.49 million (₹29 crores approx.).

The champions of the second edition will get $1.5 million (₹11 crores approx). The second and third-placed teams will get $600K (₹4.4 crores approx) and $300K (₹2.2 crores approx), respectively.

Here is prize pool distribution for teams finishing from fourth to sixteenth in the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals:

Fourth placed team - $150K (₹1.1 crores approx)

Fifth placed team - $90K (₹66.7 lakhs approx)

Sixth placed team - $60K ( ₹44.6 lakhs approx)

Seventh placed team - $40K (₹ ₹29.7 lakhs approx)

Eighth placed team - $37.5K (₹27.9 lakhs approx)

Ninth placed team - $34.5K (₹25.6 lakhs approx)

Tenth placed team - $31.5K (₹23.4 lakhs approx)

Eleventh placed team - $30K (₹22.3 lakhs approx)

Twelfth placed team - $30K housand (₹22.3 lakhs approx)

Thirteenth placed team - $27K (₹20 lakhs approx)

Fourteenth placed team - $27K (₹20 lakhs approx)

Fifteenth placed team - $21K (₹15.6 lakhs approx)

Sixteenth placed team - $21K (₹15.6 lakhs approx)

Each participating team in the Grand Finals is subject to an attendance fee of $30K (₹22.3 lakhs approx) for reaching either Dubai or Singapore and taking part in the tournament. Furthermore, the MVP of the Grand Finals will receive $10K (₹7.44 lakhs approx).

Edited by Ravi Iyer