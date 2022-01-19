When will PMGC 2021 start? Dates, timings, prize pool distributions, and more

The world of Esports stands on the threshold of the commencement of the biggest tournament of PUBG Mobile - PMGC 2021 Grand Finals.

Top 16 teams from around the world have made it through to the prestigious event. They will fight it out amongst themselves to be called the global champions of 2021. Krafton and Tencent games have set two different cities - Dubai and Singapore - as the host cities for the event. The event will see teams vying for the top spot while posited in the two cities.

Everything about PMGC 2021 Grand Finals

Participating teams

The 16 teams fighting it out in the Grand Finals of the tournament comprise top six teams from the West League Finals, top nine teams from the East League Finals, and one invited team from BGIS 2021.

DWG KIA (South Korea) D'Xavier (Vietnam) Stalwart Esports (Mongolia) Nova Esports (China) Nigma Galaxy (Middle East) The Infinity (Thailand) Six Two Eight (China) Team Secret (Malaysia) 4Rivals (Malaysia) Kaos Next Ruya (Turkey) Natus Vincere (CIS) Furious Gaming (Chile) Esports (Brazil) S2G Esports (Turkey) 1907 Fenerbahce Esports (Turkey) GodLike Esports (India)

Dates and timings

The Grand Finals of PMGC 2021 will take place between January 21 and 23. The teams will battle it out in 18 matches over three days, with each day having six matches. The matches will be played on the battlegrounds of Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

Although there has been no official confirmation made on the timings, the matches will likely follow the timings of the League Finals. The live stream on YouTube might begin at 11:00 AM UTC (4:30 PM IST) on match days.

Prize pool distribution

Following the success of last year's competition, Krafton and Tencent Games have increased the prize pool of the tournament to a great extent. The prize pool announced for PMGC 2021 Grand Finals is $3.49 million (₹29 crores approx.). The champions of the second edition will receive $1.5 million (₹11 crores approx.).

Also Read Article Continues below

The first and the second runner-ups will get $600k (₹4.4 crores approx.) and $300k (₹2.3 crores approx.), respectively. However, the prize amount for the teams placed fourth to sixteenth, and the individual award winners, are yet to be confirmed by the officials.

Edited by Saman