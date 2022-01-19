What makes GodLike Esports a serious threat to other teams at the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals?

The PMGC 2021 has reached its last stage, the Grand Finals, and the top 16 PUBG Mobile esports teams are taking part in it to be crowned global champions and earn massive prize money of $1.5 million (₹11 crores approx.). The top nine teams from the East League Finals will be joined by the top six sides from the West League Finals and an invited Indian team from the BGIS 2021.

GodLike Esports is the only invited Indian team with a direct slot in the Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship. Despite many controversies surrounding their participation, they remain a side whose gameplay is a serious threat to other teams in the lobby.

How GodLike Esports can dominate the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals lobby

The organization is one of the most lethal esports teams in BGMI and PUBG Mobile esports. GodLike consists of world-class players like Jonathan, Clutchgod, ZGod, and Neyoo. They all have proven their mettle in the past when they participated in PMWL East: Season 0 Finals 2020.

Although the team finished fourth in the recently concluded Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021, their performance in other unofficial events has been nothing short of spectacular, winning successive tournaments last year.

Moreover, Neyoo's stunning performance at the BGIS 2021 saw him bestowed with the MVP title. GodL's dominance was also seen when they were in full flow, picking up kill after kill.

GodLike even participated in a few international scrims recently. To everyone's astonishment, they wiped out the pros of Stalwart Esports in drop clashes, showing the world why they are a team to be feared in the Global Championship lobby.

To bring in precision and more gun power, the lineup has added their mentor, Ghatak, and the IGL of the winning team at the BGIS 2021, Saumraj, as their fifth and sixth players, respectively. They have even roped in the famous analyst, Ocean Sharma, to guide them towards victory in the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals.

GodLike's addition to the event will serve as a warning to other teams, as India is known for producing world-class talent. It will be worth watching if the team can live up to the expectations in the PMGC 2021 lobby.

