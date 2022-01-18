×
Create
Notifications

What is the prize pool for PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Finals?

Learning about the prize pool in PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 (Image via PUBG Mobile)
Learning about the prize pool in PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 (Image via PUBG Mobile)
Samarjit Paul
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 18, 2022 08:10 PM IST
Feature

PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) is the most elite tournament in the PUBG Mobile esports scenario. The best teams who have qualified from various tournaments like PMWL, PMPL, BGIS and PEC will battle it out amongst themselves to be crowned the champions of the world.

Sixteen teams have made it through to the Grand Finals of the tournament and will fight for a massive prize pool and a prestigious trophy. While the top 6 teams from the West League Finals have made it through to the Grand Finals, the top 9 teams from the East League Finals and one invited team from India will join them.

Details about the prize pool for PMGC 2021 Grand Finals

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship is scheduled to be played between January 21 and January 23. The event will be organized online, but unlike other competitions of the game, PMGC has set up its match servers in two different cities - Singapore and Dubai. Both cities will be home to different teams taking part in the event.

🏆ONLY 3 DAYS LEFT!!! 🔥PMGC2021 is heating up, and all teams are making final preparations!!!🔥Join 1M LIVE WATCHING on Jan.21 for free OnePlus products▶️Watch #PMGC2021 ONLY on our official YouTube 👉youtube.com/PUBGMOBILEEspo…#PUBGMOBILE #PMGC #NEXTTOGLORY https://t.co/8XD3Hmo2Ki

Building on the competition's success last year, Krafton and Tencent Games have decided to increase the prize pool considerably. The prize pool set for PMGC 2021 Grand Finals is $3.49 million (₹29 Crores approx.). The champions will receive $1.5 million (₹11 Crores approx.).

The first and the second runner-ups are subjected to obtain $600k ( ₹4.4 Crores approx.) and $300k (₹2.3 Crores approx.), respectively. However, the prize amount for the individual award winners and the teams placed from fourth to sixteenth is yet to be announced.

Which are the 16 teams going to participate in the PMGC Grand Finals?

The top 16 PUBG Mobile esports teams across the globe have shown grit and determination and have therefore made it to the Grand Finals of the Global Championships. Here's a look at the participating teams:

Congratulations to the PMGC Grand Finals qualified teams!!! Good luck on the last battle!!!🔥📅Grand Finals - 21-23 JAN, 2022 - Friday, Saturday and Sunday #PUBGMOBILE #PMGC #NEXTTOGLORY ▶️Watch #PMGC2021 ONLY on our official YouTube 👉youtube.com/PUBGMOBILEEspo… https://t.co/XaYSAUwjbn

Also ReadArticle Continues below

  1. DWG KIA (South Korea)
  2. D'Xavier (Vietnam)
  3. Stalwart Esports (Mongolia)
  4. Nova Esports (China)
  5. Nigma Galaxy (Middle East)
  6. The Infinity (Thailand)
  7. Six Two Eight (China)
  8. Team Secret (Malaysia)
  9. 4Rivals (Malaysia)
  10. Kaos Next Ruya (Turkey)
  11. Natus Vincere (CIS)
  12. Furious Gaming (Chile)
  13. Esports (Brazil)
  14. S2G Esports (Turkey)
  15. 1907 Fenerbahce Esports (Turkey)
  16. GodLike Esports (India)

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी