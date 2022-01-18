What is the prize pool for PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Finals?

PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) is the most elite tournament in the PUBG Mobile esports scenario. The best teams who have qualified from various tournaments like PMWL, PMPL, BGIS and PEC will battle it out amongst themselves to be crowned the champions of the world.

Sixteen teams have made it through to the Grand Finals of the tournament and will fight for a massive prize pool and a prestigious trophy. While the top 6 teams from the West League Finals have made it through to the Grand Finals, the top 9 teams from the East League Finals and one invited team from India will join them.

Details about the prize pool for PMGC 2021 Grand Finals

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship is scheduled to be played between January 21 and January 23. The event will be organized online, but unlike other competitions of the game, PMGC has set up its match servers in two different cities - Singapore and Dubai. Both cities will be home to different teams taking part in the event.

Building on the competition's success last year, Krafton and Tencent Games have decided to increase the prize pool considerably. The prize pool set for PMGC 2021 Grand Finals is $3.49 million (₹29 Crores approx.). The champions will receive $1.5 million (₹11 Crores approx.).

The first and the second runner-ups are subjected to obtain $600k ( ₹4.4 Crores approx.) and $300k (₹2.3 Crores approx.), respectively. However, the prize amount for the individual award winners and the teams placed from fourth to sixteenth is yet to be announced.

Which are the 16 teams going to participate in the PMGC Grand Finals?

The top 16 PUBG Mobile esports teams across the globe have shown grit and determination and have therefore made it to the Grand Finals of the Global Championships. Here's a look at the participating teams:

DWG KIA (South Korea) D'Xavier (Vietnam) Stalwart Esports (Mongolia) Nova Esports (China) Nigma Galaxy (Middle East) The Infinity (Thailand) Six Two Eight (China) Team Secret (Malaysia) 4Rivals (Malaysia) Kaos Next Ruya (Turkey) Natus Vincere (CIS) Furious Gaming (Chile) Esports (Brazil) S2G Esports (Turkey) 1907 Fenerbahce Esports (Turkey) GodLike Esports (India)

