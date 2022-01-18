×
GodLike Esports confirmed as PMGC Invited team from India, Saumraj included in roster

Tencent has revealed GodLike roster for PMGC Grand Finals (Image via GodLike Esports)
Modified Jan 18, 2022 11:49 PM IST
News

Amidst speculation and controversy, PUBG Mobile Esports officially unveiled the Indian squad for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 Finals. GodLike Esports, who finished 4th in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS), has been announced as the Indian representative ahead of this prestigious event.

The announcement was made through the social media handle of PUBG Mobile Esports. The officials also stated that the deadline for submitting official documents was the 16th of January. As a result, GodLike Esports had made the cut.

The finals are set to start on the 21st of January and will go on till the 23rd of January 2022. Eighteen matches will be played over three days to decide the winner of the ultimate championship.

Interestingly, Saumraj, a part of Skylightz Gaming and who performed exceptionally well during BGIS, has been chosen to accompany the squad. Saumraj will likely be a great addition to the team and will bolster the already strong gunpower of GodLike Esports.

GodLike Esports roster for PMGC Finals

1) Clutchgod

2) ZGOD

3) Ghatak

4) Jonathan

5) Saumraj

Earlier after the completion of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS), a lot of hearsay and rumour-mongering was observed in the Indian BGMI community regarding the documentation issues of squads that finished top 3 in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS). The tournament started on December 2, 2021, and concluded on January 16, 2022.

Skylightz Gaming, TSM and Team XO, who had finished in the top 3 spots, faced documentation issues primarily related to their passports.

Congratulations to the PMGC Grand Finals qualified teams!!! Good luck on the last battle!!!🔥📅Grand Finals - 21-23 JAN, 2022 - Friday, Saturday and Sunday #PUBGMOBILE #PMGC #NEXTTOGLORY ▶️Watch #PMGC2021 ONLY on our official YouTube 👉youtube.com/PUBGMOBILEEspo… https://t.co/XaYSAUwjbn

The winners of PMGC will receive a total of $1.5 Million. The second and third-placed teams will receive $600,00 and $300,000. The Global Championship promises to be a mouthwatering affair for all the parties involved.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
