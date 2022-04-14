BGMI content creator Paras Official provides update on alleged assault in new video

The battle royale gaming community was shocked when they became aware of the assault against BGMI content creator Paras Singh, whose channel, Paras Official, has over 900K subscribers. The YouTuber reached out to the people, the Punjab police, and the government for their support against the heinous crime.

Paras Singh was brutally beaten up by a gang of eight people over a video where he talked about the pangs of popularity. As per the latest developments, another popular YouTuber, Super Khalsa, is pouring in his complete support so that Paras gets the justice he deserves.

New Paras Official video features Super Khalsa supporting the BGMI content creator

The video, which was uploaded by Paras on 13 April 2022, showed Super Khalsa, an international wrestler and YouTuber with over 800K subscribers, stating that he will be by the BGMI content creator’s side to ensure that the issue is resolved. The popular wrestler also mentioned that he reached out to the police so that the gang could be arrested swiftly.

Paras thanked him for his support and gave a shoutout to all the famous YouTubers who have shared their support on social media and YouTube. He also mentioned how the police are trying their best to ensure that the goons are captured and punished.

Paras’ mother also talked about how Super Khalsa helped her ensure that the FIR was filed successfully and how he helped get the paperwork done. She is optimistic about the international wrestler's support towards his fellow YouTuber.

On 11 April 2022, the BGMI YouTuber was brutally attacked inside his house at 6:00 AM IST. A gang of eight people, all equipped with weapons, beat him up. Viewers were shocked to see his pitiable state in the video above, where he explained that the goons broke his nose, one of his hands, and one of his legs.

The cause of the fight was over a video uploaded by the YouTuber regarding popularity. Famous YouTubers, including Legend X, AQSA YT, Gaming With Mighty, and Cool Gaming, have commented on how they are by Paras' side on his quest for justice.

