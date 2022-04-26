PUBG Mobile 2.0 update early patch notes: Changes, new collaboration, and more

There are frequent updates to PUBG Mobile, with the most recent one (1.9 version) making its way into the game in mid-March. Following the recent release of the 2.0 beta, fans have begun to anticipate the arrival of the next iteration of the game.

A few days ago, a video was published on the PUBG Mobile YouTube channel, in which the developers discussed the various changes that would be included in the 2.0 version. They also revealed some of the unique collaborations that are set to take place.

Early patch notes of PUBG Mobile 2.0 update

The video on the game’s channel PUBG MOBILE | Step 4ward Launch, revealed the following information about the 2.0 update:

1) Updated Livik Map

Changes in the Livik map (Image via PUBG Mobile/YouTube)

In the 2.0 version, an updated variant of the popular 2x2 Livik Map will be released. The developers will essentially add the following changes:

New themed areas

Under this section, alterations have been made to Midstein and Blomster. Moreover, the Lumber Yard location has been upgraded to the Logistics Center. On top of this, they will also introduce a new area named ‘Iceborg.’

New all-terrain vehicle

Although the map is relatively small, a new all-terrain vehicle, the UTV, will be added. The UTV will make moving through different terrain a smoother experience for users. It is pretty versatile and could be helpful in making rotations.

XT weapon purchasing

XT variants of numerous weapons have been added to the Supply Shops across the Livik map. Users will be able to acquire them by purchasing the special XT Upgrade Crates.

New gameplay and features

There are going to be tons of new gameplay-based features incorporated into Livik:

Advanced Supply Zone: These particular zones will offer players high-level resources.

These particular zones will offer players high-level resources. Treasure Hunt: A treasure map has been added, and users can locate crates with supplies using them.

A treasure map has been added, and users can locate crates with supplies using them. Soccer Challenge: A soccer pitch has been incorporated into Blomster, and individuals can score goals to earn items.

A soccer pitch has been incorporated into Blomster, and individuals can score goals to earn items. High-Flying vehicles: Vehicle ramps have been made available as well, and users can launch themselves into the air using them.

Vehicle ramps have been made available as well, and users can launch themselves into the air using them. Zip lines: Gamers can travel and rotate across the map using the zip lines that have been added.

Gamers can travel and rotate across the map using the zip lines that have been added. Berry Hunt: Edible berries have been added, and gamers can consume them to restore energy.

2) Classic BR Improvements

Several changes will also be made to the BR mode (Image via PUBG Mobile/YouTube)

New map features

When outside the play zone, users will be able to call for an emergency pickup to get a rescue airplane that will drop them into the middle of the play zone.

Basic experience improvements

A variety of improvements to controls will be introduced to ensure that gamers have a better experience while playing PUBG Mobile. This includes the haptic function.

New Battle Royale arena

An arena version of the Sanhok map will be added, helping users get used to gunfights.

3) Ban Pan

Ban Pan 2.0 will improve the user experience and lower the number of hackers (Image via PUBG Mobile/YouTube)

In 2022, the Ban Pan Security System will be receiving significant changes, and the Ban Pan Security System 2.0 will be introduced in the PUBG Mobile 2.0 update. It will feature numerous security features like linking a mobile number. The developers will also provide smarter and faster anti-cheating measures.

The three main highlights of the Ban Pan Security System 2.0 will be:

New anti-cheat features

Security review function

Improved player experience

Collaborations

Krafton has also revealed collaborations with Evangelion, GB Teddy Bear, and BLACKPINK. The specifics are yet to be disclosed, but they will likely be announced in the coming months.

Apart from the changes mentioned above, the developers also revealed the new P.D.P. (Ptopia Design Project) in the video.

